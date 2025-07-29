Cool for the summer: Top tips for fire safety

Stay on top of your home protection during the summer months

Summer brings longer days, warmer weather, and plenty of reasons to spend time at home with family and friends. Whether you’re firing up the barbecue, hosting garden parties, or just relaxing outdoors, it’s easy to overlook the fire risks that come with the season.

From stray sparks at a firepit to overloaded extension leads powering garden lights, small oversights can quickly turn into serious hazards.

Here are some of the easy ways to help you have a safer summer both indoors and outdoors.

Staying Safe with BBQs, Firepits, and Outdoor Fun

Sunny days means BBQ season. However, if not properly managed, burned meat will be the least of your problems. In fact, since 2022, UK Fire and Rescue Services responded to over 3,900 barbecue-related fires, highlighting the serious risk involved if not properly managed [1]. Barbecue only outside in open areas, keeping clear of overhanging trees, fences, or anything that could catch fire. Keep a watchful eye on the grill at all times and ensure it is elevated from grass. Regardless of the weather, never use a BBQ on a balcony or inside as this can lead to carbon monoxide build up.

With more time spent out in the garden, when using outdoor electrical devices like fairy lights or speakers, avoid overloading sockets as this can lead to electrical fires. Use outdoor-specific extensions leads and check cables for wear and tear.

If using a firepit or outdoor fireplace, think location, location, location! Avoid being too close to anything that could be hit by stray sparks. Have water or a fire extinguisher close at hand just in case. Never leave the fire unattended. To keep loved ones extra safe, make sure pets and young kids stay well clear of the area. When you’re done for the night, make sure the fire is completely extinguished.

Kitchen Hazards: Cooking Safety During Hot Weather

The kitchen remains one of the most common places for accidental fires to start. This summer, if you’re entertaining groups of family or friends, stay vigilant whilst managing multiple pots and pans on the hob.

Keeping flammable items away from the hob is a simple yet easily forgotten step to prevent fire risks. Move tea towels, oven mitts, and even wooden utensils away from the cooker, and turn pot handles to the side to prevent spills. When you’re leaving the kitchen it’s essential that you always turn off the cooker, grill, and oven and also keep electrical cords away.

1 in 4 UK homes don’t have a working smoke alarm. During the summer months, stay on top of your home protection by ensuring you have sufficient alarms throughout the house. Look for alarms that are easy to install. Even better if they have integrated smart technology such as FireAngel’s ProConnected app which enables homeowners to get instant alerts and real-time updates on alarm behaviour. Once your fire safety systems are up to date, test the alarm once a month to ensure your home is protected year-round.

Appliance maintenance is particularly important during the warmer months to prevent a build-up of grease and oils from catching fire. Gas-powered appliances such as boilers or water heaters should be checked by a Gas Safe registered engineer to ensure everything is in working order and reduce the risk of carbon monoxide leaks.

Summer is a time of fun and letting loose. By following these easy steps, you and your family can enjoy the sun with one less worry.