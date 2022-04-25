Cool Bedford house with £1.4m price tag boasts its own robot lawnmower

This house has got it going on – but with a price tag like that, you’d expect nothing less.

The six-bedroom detached house is listed here on Rightmove with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with offers in excess of £1,400,000

Located in Kimbolton Road, the accommodation flows across three floors with an impressive kitchen that incorporates a recently-added conservatory.

Not only does the master bedroom have an en suite – but the guest room does too.

There are air conditioning units in the top two bedrooms, underfloor heating, CCTV, remotely-controlled front gates, a summerhouse – and a robot lawnmower.

1. Kitchen/breakfast/dining room This room measures 33ft 5in by 19ft 5in - not including the conservatory

2. Kitchen/breakfast/dining room The kitchen is fully equipped and is open plan to the sitting and dining areas

3. Kitchen/breakfast/dining room All of the ground floor has underfloor heating as well as air conditioning

4. The conservatory This room has a commanding view of the garden and measures 21ft 2in by 11ft 7in