Cool Bedford house with £1.4m price tag boasts its own robot lawnmower

This house has got it going on – but with a price tag like that, you’d expect nothing less.
The six-bedroom detached house is listed here on Rightmove with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with offers in excess of £1,400,000
Located in Kimbolton Road, the accommodation flows across three floors with an impressive kitchen that incorporates a recently-added conservatory.
Not only does the master bedroom have an en suite – but the guest room does too.
There are air conditioning units in the top two bedrooms, underfloor heating, CCTV, remotely-controlled front gates, a summerhouse – and a robot lawnmower.
