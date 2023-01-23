Calling all potential buyers – there are two open days this weekend if you’re looking to move.

Linden Homes is unveiling its final available properties at St Mary’s in Biddenham, so why not have a mooch around and see what they look like?

Vistry Group is building 118 new homes under its Linden Homes brand in the second phase of the development, off St James Way, where construction is drawing to a close.

The Attingham house type. One of these Linden Homes property designs will be available to view at the open days in Biddenham

The five-bedroom detached Attingham house will be available to view at the open event on Saturday and Sunday (January 28 and 28), between 10am and 5pm.

You can find also out about the Linden Homes Home Exchange scheme where customers are offered 105% of the value of their existing home – meaning you don’t have any hassle selling your old place.

