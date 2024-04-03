Community turns out for open day at Biddenham’s new £13m care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors turned out in large numbers for a first look inside a new £13 million care home in Biddenham.

Bentley Grange, a 60-bed care home with first-class facilities, opened its doors for the special event on Saturday, March 23, when the home’s new team welcomed guests from across the area keen to explore the new, luxurious setting.

Visitors were able to enjoy activities, entertainment, home tours and tasty treats inspired by dishes from the home’s menus all rustled up by the new head chef. Those who attended gained a sneak peek into the future experience of individuals set to move into the home when it officially opens.

Guests enjoying the amenities

Michael Zinaka, commissioning manager at Bentley Grange, said: “It was a total pleasure to be able to host this event and show our beautiful new home to the community we will serve. We received so many compliments and positive feedback, as well as a great deal of interest from families with loved ones who would benefit from the excellent care we can provide.

“This open event marked the first step in a very exciting new beginning, as we share this exceptional home with the Biddenham community.”

Bentley Grange, the latest addition to the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) portfolio of more than 80 care homes across the UK, will offer personalised residential, dementia and nursing care in a luxurious setting. The five-star features include large en-suite rooms, landscaped grounds with insect-friendly planting, a hair and beauty salon, a bistro and rooftop bar, a cinema room, a wellness suite, a leisure suite, private dining and a Grandchildren’s Room, where families with younger children can meet and enjoy time together.

Ben Maynard, community relations manager, added: “We are so excited about what we can do for those who will soon call Bentley Grange home. With our outward-facing approach, we are looking forward to seeing what we can do for this community and the value we will add to people’s lives.

Sample of the Hug on a Plate Initiative

“Whether it is by providing new jobs, prioritising local suppliers and traders, or supporting local charities and events, we want this home to be an integral part of Biddenham. We will also be opening up our amazing facilities to local businesses that can provide services to benefit those living here, from hairdressers to nail technicians to holistic therapists.

“Bentley Grange won’t just be another care home – it will be a thriving part of this community.”

MMCG’s group-wide lifestyle programme More… will be very much in evidence at Bentley Grange. Its aim, as the name evokes, is giving people more to enjoy, putting happiness and wellbeing at the heart of everything, supporting people to maintain their hobbies and interests whilst also having the opportunity to try new ones.

The new lifestyle team will begin by getting to know everyone living with them - creating a personalised lifestyle plan for each, capturing their likes and dislikes, hobbies and interests, and the activities they would like to try or continue with.

Guests exploring the new home

Among the varied programmes will be Just Bowl - indoor bowls adapted to meet the needs and abilities of those living within care settings, and More…Movement exercise sessions alongside the use of ‘Oomph! On-Demand – an online resource created for the care sector, offering a choice of live and recorded exercise sessions, virtual tours, language lessons, history talks, music concerts, interactive quizzes and more.

MMCG’s Hug on a Plate Hospitality programme will see favourite and familiar dishes meaningful to those living in the home added to the menu, boosting connection and happiness at mealtimes.

The outward-looking Bentley Grange team has already been engaged with local charities and took part in this year’s Biddenham Village Festival.