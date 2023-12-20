Christmas wrapped up for Bedfordshire homebuyers

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes has Christmas wrapped its marketing suite at its Willow Grove development in Wixams to inspire buyers to get into the festive spirit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The marketing suite at the development has been wrapped and sealed with a bow for property seekers this Christmas, making house hunters’ visit to see the development that little bit more special.

Homebuyers are invited to book an appointment at the developments in the run-up to the holidays to enjoy a look around the show homes, where they can find out more about unwrapping their own home this Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The homebuilder also recently supported the local community at Willow Grove by sponsoring a Ferris Wheel at the Wixams Winter Wonderland event.

BN - The marketing suite at Willow Grove wrapped up for Christmas

Barratt Homes at Willow Grove and David Wilson Homes at Willow Grove are a new village on the outskirts of Bedford which will feature a range of amenities including a supermarket, schools within walking distance, and recreational areas.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We hope that our festive display at Willow Grove will encourage residents and the local community to get into the spirit of the season.

“With a number of expertly-designed homes available to buy at the developments, our Sales Advisers really can make Christmas wishes come true. We would urge anyone interested to come and speak to the friendly team to find out more about starting the New Year in a brand new home.”