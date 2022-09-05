Charming Bedfordshire village near Luton crowned UK's 'most desirable' place to live

The research was carried out by estate agents Savills which found there was still a desire to settle down in a thatched cottage away from it despite demand for city life.

"People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure," Savills analyst, Frances Clacy, said. "Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages."

And Nick Ingle, who leads the residential team at Savills Harpenden, said: "Village life has always had a special place in the national psyche, epitomising an age-old sense of community that over the last few months has really come into its own.

The approach to Studham

"Offering rural charm without being too remote, as well as the bonus of relative value for money when compared with more urban areas, villages are an appealing prospect for many buyers.

"Situated on the edge of the Chiltern Hills, with Dunstable Downs and the National Trust’s Ashbridge Estate right on the doorstep, it is surrounded by some truly wonderful countryside.

"Yet it’s close enough to larger towns such as Berkhampstead and Hemel Hempstead to be an attractive location for those who need a regular train service into London as they split their time between working from home and going into the office."

Lorraine Thorne, who works at the award-winning Bell pub, has lived in Studham for 40 years and her husband for 62 years.

She said: “It’s a fantastic place to live. Studham is a traditional, attractive village and perfect for commuters as we’re close to Luton Dunstable and Hemel Hempstead.

"We’ve also got excellent amenities including a good school, common and two pubs and there’s a lovely village, community feel. Plus it’s safe.”

The top 5 most desirable villages in the UK are:

Studham, Bedfordshire

Sunningdale, Berkshire

Turville, Buckinghamshire

Hemingford Abbots, Cambridgeshire

The Alderleys, Cheshire