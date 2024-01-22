Castle complete with moat on the market with £4m price tag - and it's just 20 minutes from Bedford
O to the M to the G… if you’ve got £4,000,000 to spare or just want to see how the other half lives, this property will be right up your street.
It’s a castle – and the birthplace of Henry VII’s mum no less – and, what’s more, it’s mahoosive.
The Grade II* listed property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – and you can view the full listing here
Bletsoe Castle, in Coplowe Lane, has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six reception rooms; not to mention a gym, tennis court and stables. There’s even a delightful two-bedroom cottage which you could rent out if you like.
It is steeped in history. Created by John de Patishull in the 1320s, the castle descended to Margaret Beauchamp in 1421 before the aforementioned Margaret Beaufort (Henry VII’s mother) was born here in 1443.
And in case you were wondering if it has a moat, oooh yes. Looks like you’d better start building that drawbridge…