This 9-bed castle is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

Castle complete with moat on the market with £4m price tag - and it's just 20 minutes from Bedford

It’s where Henry VII’s mum was born
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT

O to the M to the G… if you’ve got £4,000,000 to spare or just want to see how the other half lives, this property will be right up your street.

It’s a castle – and the birthplace of Henry VII’s mum no less – and, what’s more, it’s mahoosive.

The Grade II* listed property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedfordand you can view the full listing here

Bletsoe Castle, in Coplowe Lane, has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six reception rooms; not to mention a gym, tennis court and stables. There’s even a delightful two-bedroom cottage which you could rent out if you like.

It is steeped in history. Created by John de Patishull in the 1320s, the castle descended to Margaret Beauchamp in 1421 before the aforementioned Margaret Beaufort (Henry VII’s mother) was born here in 1443.

And in case you were wondering if it has a moat, oooh yes. Looks like you’d better start building that drawbridge…

The impressive kitchen/breakfast room measures over 35ft by nearly 17ft and was added in the 1980s. The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of bespoke handmade units, including a double larder pantry cupboard and pan drawers. There is marble flooring throughout, space for a table to seat at least eight

1. Kitchen/breakfast room

1. Kitchen/breakfast room

There's also a drawing room and a dining room which you can access from this TV/cinema room

2. TV/cinema room

2. TV/cinema room

Once you've had enough of watching TV in the cinema room, why not tinkle the ivories in the music room?

3. Music room

3. Music room

As well as a study and a gym, there's also this lovely snug on the ground floor

4. Snug

4. Snug

