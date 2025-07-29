Building greener communities: Bedfordshire housebuilder backs Local Green Spaces

To celebrate Love Parks Week (July 25 – August 3), Bedfordshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting the green, open spaces surrounding its Willow Grove development in Wixams.

Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, Love Parks Week celebrates the value of parks and green spaces and the vital role they play in bringing communities together while promoting better mental health and wellbeing for everyone.

Green open spaces on new developments offer a great deal of benefits, enhancing the quality of life for residents and contributing to a more sustainable environment.

As well the play areas and open space at Willow Grove, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting other parks and open spaces in the local area ideal for its new residents to explore.

In the surrounding area is Addison Howard Park. This park is a spacious green area featuring tennis and basketball courts, football and cricket pitches, outdoor fitness equipment, and a vibrant play area, making it ideal for sports enthusiasts, families, and anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Another great place to explore is Great Denham Country Park. This country park runs alongside the River Great Ouse, and provides paths for walking, running and cycling. As well as this, there is new play areas and lots of space to play and enjoy riverside walks and nature.

Marston Vale Millenium Country Park is conveniently located nearby offering an abundance of woodlands, meadows and trails. The Wetlands Nature Reserve presents an idyllic landscape, while the park also features play areas and picnic spots, making it an ideal destination for family days out.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “As with all of our developments, we carefully select the location to offer residents access to amenities, commuting links, and green open spaces.

“Willow Grove is home to an abundance of parks and play areas for our residents to enjoy, as well as being a stone’s throw away from many more open spaces to explore.”