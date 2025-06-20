Biddenham development wins quality recognition award

Dandara’s Saxon Park development in Biddenham has recently been awarded for its excellence by the UK’s leading warranty advisor, Premier Guarantee, with a ‘Quality Recognition Award’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site was honoured with the award thanks to its commitment to delivering high standard homes through quality workmanship, management and strong site health and safety practices.

The Premier Guarantee certificate was handed over to Josh Simpson, Site Manager for Saxon Park by James Gibbs from Premier Guarantee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2022, the popular development will have delivered 249 homes and has grown into a thriving community of first-time buyers, second steppers, downsizers and investors. With Saxon Park now nearly sold out, the remaining ‘Charleston’ house type features a combination of open plan living and a private garden.

Dandara Saxon Park site team

Josh Simpson, Site Manager at Saxon Park, commented: “Our site team at Saxon Park works extremely hard to ensure top quality across all sectors of the development, which is why it is fantastic to receive yet another Quality Recognition Award highlighting everyone’s commitment to their work and the site.

“At Dandara we are dedicated to delivering top quality homes across all our sites. We hope that residents all settle in well into their homes and recognise the dedication that the team has shown at Saxon Park.”

Saxon Park is located in the quiet market town of Biddenham. With easy access to Bedford, residents will benefit from a superb range of high street shops and plenty of independent cafes and restaurants nearby. There are also a range of cultural attractions nearby such as galleries and museums like The Higgins Bedford, along with cinemas. For families, the area offers several Ofsted rated Outstanding schools including St Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excellent road links are available from the development, with easy access to A428, A421 and A6, for journeys to Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge. For train journeys, Bedford the closest station for services to Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London St Pancras.

Saxon Park has its final three-bedroom home remaining, with prices starting from £375,000.