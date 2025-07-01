Bedfordshire site manager celebrates national award for second year running

A site manager has received a prestigious award for his management of a housing development in Bedfordshire.

Darren Moore received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for excellence in on-site management at Redrow South Midlands’ Pilgrims Chase in Harlington.

In existence for more than 40 years, the NHBC’s Pride in the Job scheme is dedicated to recognising the industry’s very best performers and is a prestigious accolade that site managers aspire to achieve.

To receive the award, site managers must score highly in all areas of build and site management, including quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership. Judges look for meticulous attention to detail and the special qualities and attributes that set quality, award-winning site managers apart from the rest.

Darren started his career with Redrow 19 years ago as an assistant manager in 2006, before later moving on to become a site manager at various developments across the South Midlands.

This latest win comes just 12 months after Darren celebrated receiving his first NHBC Pride in the Job Award for his career success at Pilgrims Chase.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Since he joined us 19 years ago, Darren’s contribution to our developments has been nothing short of extraordinary, so we’re thrilled that his hard work has been recognised by the NHBC.

“His passion and commitment shines through everything he does, so it’s no surprise to see him winning this award yet again.

“The Pride in the Job Quality Award is something all site managers want to win, so to receive two back-to-back really is a wonderful achievement and thoroughly deserved – well done, Darren!”

Commenting on his award win, Darren said: “My time as a site manager for Redrow has been a whirlwind, and I’m thrilled to have won this NHBC Award.

“Every site is unique, and I’ve loved every moment spent shaping developments across the region and creating environments where families can thrive as part of my role as site manager. I’m looking forward to continuing to build high-quality homes for many people to enjoy in years to come.”

Pilgrims Chase offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the medieval village of Harlington. With a host of good local schools, direct trains to St Pancras in just 50 minutes and Luton airport a short drive away, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.

For more information about Redrow South Midlands’ developments across Bedfordshire, visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands