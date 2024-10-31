Bedfordshire housebuilder unveils new show home in Great Denham

David Wilson Homes has launched a new show home at its Great Denham Park development.

Located on Saxon Way, the community will deliver a range of one to four bedroom homes which will be ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, growing families and working professionals.

The leading housebuilder has now officially opened the door to its new three bedroom Kennett show home at the development.

The Kennett style home is a three-storey property. Downstairs is an open-plan kitchen diner with French doors that lead to the rear garden, as well as a bay-fronted lounge.

DWSM - The kitchen inside the Kennett show home at Great Denham Park (002)

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The top floor is a space dedicated to the main bedroom, which includes an en suite.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new Kennett show home at Great Denham Park.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, so we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

DWSM - The lounge inside the Kennett show home at Great Denham Park

David Wilson Homes at Great Denham Park is situated on the rural edge of Bedford, and offers residents both town and country living, with picturesque surroundings and excellent commuter links.

The development’s position means it is just over three miles away from Bedford Train Station, where residents can reach London St Pancras in less than an hour.

Since Great Denham’s conception, David Wilson Homes has contributed nearly £40 million to the local area, which includes funding towards shops, pubs, a hotel, a retirement home, sports pitches, a pavilion building and a community hall.