Bedfordshire housebuilder shines a light on ideal home for downsizers

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is highlighting the two bedroom Wincham style home at its Great Denham Park development, which is ready to move into straight away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wincham house type is ideal for a range of different property hunters including working professionals and first-time buyers, but particularly downsizers.

This coach house style home has a ground floor entrance with stairs leading up to the first floor. Entering the home, residents step into an open-plan dining and living area, with two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a kitchen to the left of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A coach house style property like the Wincham typically benefits from added privacy and security by being spread across one upstairs floor, making them the ideal choice for everyone looking for peace and tranquillity at home.

DWSM - The lounge inside the Kennett show home at Great Denham Park

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our Wincham style home at Great Denham Park is ideal for a range of house hunters, including those looking to downsize, offering a quality and stylish home full of character.

“With amazing offers like deposit boosts, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting this home to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

David Wilson Homes at Great Denham Park is situated on the rural edge of Bedford, and offers residents both town and country living, with picturesque surroundings and excellent commuter links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development’s position means it is just over three miles away from Bedford Train Station, where residents can reach London St Pancras in less than an hour.

DWSM - A CGI of David Wilson Homes' Great Denham Park development

Since Great Denham’s conception, David Wilson Homes has contributed nearly £40 million to the local area, which includes funding towards shops, pubs, a hotel, a retirement home, sports pitches, a pavilion building and a community hall.

To learn more about the development, visit the website at David Wilson Homes at Great Denham Park.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8486 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Bedfordshire.