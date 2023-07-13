Bedfordshire homebuilders mark 75th NHS anniversary by extending key worker scheme

NHS workers could be offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price

To help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service and to say thank you for the amazing work it does, Barratt and David Wilson Homes are helping all NHS workers to afford a new home by helping to boost their deposit.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, part of the country’s biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments, is extending its existing Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme for another six months to help NHS and front line workers afford a new home.

On top of extending the deposit scheme, the developers are also donating £75,000 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS. The three charities each receiving £25,000 are: NHS Charities Together, The Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and Florence Nightingale Foundation.

The extension to the deposit scheme has been timed to celebrate the NHS’s 75th anniversary on 5th July, and will now be available on reservations up until 15th December.

The scheme means NHS workers could be offered £1,000 as a deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price. For example, for a home costing £325,000, NHS workers would qualify for a contribution of £16,250. Not only that, but there could also be a contribution towards a flooring package throughout a new home, worth up to a further 1% of the value of the home.

The scheme, originally launched in October 2022, means Barratt and David Wilson Homes have helped around 2,000 NHS workers. Taken together, the total savings from it for NHS workers is over £23 million.

As well as being a welcome boost to the 1.2 million workers in the NHS, the deposit scheme will also support workers in: Education, The Police Force, Fire Service, MOD, Environmental Service, National Highways, Probation Service, Prison Service and Local Authorities.

Steve Mariner, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Developments, said: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has helped 2,000 NHS workers to be able to afford their new home, so what better way to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS by extending the scheme for another six months.

“The NHS treats over a million people a day and touches all our lives, so we want to say a big thank you to all of our essential frontline workers through this deposit scheme extension and by donating £75,000 in total to NHS Charities Together, The Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Florence Nightingale Foundation.”