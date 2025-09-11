Bedfordshire homebuilder to host exclusive tour for property seekers
Taking place on Saturday 13th September, the events will offer keen property seekers the chance to explore Barratt Homes’ Willow Grove development or David Wilson’ Willow Grove development in Wixams, and step inside a variety of different home styles.
Prospective buyers will see first-hand how the leading developer creates homes to be energy efficient with top of the range specifications that keep the heat up and the energy bills down.
Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.
Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Buying a home is the biggest investment you’re likely to make and we’ve arranged an event to ensure buyers have all the information they need before making a purchase.
“Our team of experts will be ready to answer any questions to provide a greater understanding what goes into making a Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes property.
“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to one of the Muddy Boots events.”
Situated within idyllic Bedfordshire countryside but within a short drive of the Interchange Shopping Centre, Willow Grove offers its residents the best of both worlds.
There is a wide range of fantastic facilities on the development, including a nursery, two primary schools, a secondary school, a local convenience store as well as community facilities.
For more information or to book onto the Muddy Boots event, please visit the website at Barratt Homes at Willow Grove or David Wilson Homes at Willow Grove. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482.
For more information about developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Bedfordshire or David Wilson Homes at Bedfordshire.