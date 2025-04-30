Bedfordshire homebuilder celebrates National Pet Month with dog walking event at popular development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes recently hosted a special dog walking event at its popular Ravensden Park development in Bedfordshire, in honour of National Pet Month (April).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravensden Park is comprised of a stunning collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, set within a green country park and surrounded by more than 20 acres of beautiful Bedfordshire countryside. After much interest, a selection of three and four-bedroom homes remain available to purchase.

National Pet Month is an annual awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership though education and engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, Mulberry Homes invited both residents of the development and members of the local community to gather at Ravensden Park and embark on an exciting group walk with their four-legged companions.

Walking event heading into green open space

The group utilised the green open space that surrounds the development and benefited from the expertise of a professional trainer from local business Pup Club Dog Trainers, who attended to guide the walk and provide some top tips for maintaining perfect pooch behaviour.

Dan Cheung at Pup Club Dog Trainers, said: “As the lead behaviourist here at Pup Club I was excited to meet the Bedfordshire residents at Ravensden park on Saturday and to help answer all of their questions. It was a lovely social walk with our canine companions and fellow dog lovers!”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “At Mulberry Homes we know that pets are a part of the family, so we wanted to host an event to show some love to our local pets, and also highlight the excellent dog walking locations surrounding our Ravensden Park development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope all attendees, both human and canine had a wonderful time, and look forward to hosting more events to engage with our residents and wider community going forward.”

Walking event setting off from Ravensden Park

Ravensden Park is less than three miles away from the charming market town of Bedford, which lies on the River Great Ouse. Here, residents can enjoy a wide range of shops, eateries and a weekly farmers market, and spend time visiting historic churches, galleries and theatres.

For families with children, there are multiple primary and secondary schools within easy reach. For commuters, the development is just four miles from Bedford train station, which offers regular services to London and links to the Midlands and the North. The A6 is also just a few miles away, providing access to Rushden, Luton, Kettering and Milton Keynes.

To find out more about Pup Club Dog Trainers, visit https://pupclubofficial.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Ravensden Park and the available homes, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/ravensden-parkor call 0333 121 1020. The marketing suite is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.