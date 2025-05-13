Bedfordshire builder bringing expert advice to first-time buyers

First-time homebuyers looking to purchase a property prior to the significant levels of investment pledged in the area are being made aware of a dedicated event happening this weekend in Bedfordshire.

The county is set to experience a huge uplift in property activity and investment in local infrastructure following the double announcements of the Universal Studios theme park coming to the area and the expansion of London Luton Airport.

Universal Studios UK revealed its plans to the public for a brand new theme park which is set to open in 2031, creating 28,000 jobs and boosting the economy by a suggested £50bn.

The expansion of the airport will boost its passenger output to an estimated 32 million by 2043, with a further 11,000 jobs set to be created and an associated £1.5bn boost to the economy.

Arlesey Gate in Arlesey, Bedfordshire

New residential housing schemes have now become the focus of attention for many homeowners looking to move to or within Bedfordshire, including those first-time buyers who wish to take advantage of property prices in the county before work begins on the two significant investment plans.

National housebuilder Miller Homes is currently building at two of the region’s biggest urban extension projects – in Arlesey and Houghton Conquest – where a total of 1,600 new homes are set to be delivered across the two schemes.

To support first-time buyers in their search for a first home, the developer is hosting a series of events at its developments – known as Arlesey Gate and Pembroke Chase – on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 May.

The housing firm is working with an Independent Financial Advisor over the course of the weekend to provide financial advice to prospective homeowners who would like to know about mortgage rates and suggested mortgage products available to them based on their current status.

First-time buyers in Bedfordshire can learn more about how to take a step onto the housing ladder this weekend

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We are all experiencing the levels of excitement and interest in Bedfordshire following the news breaking recently around both the expansion to London Luton Airport and the Universal Studios theme park to open in the county.

“As a housebuilder contributing significant numbers of new homes to the area over the coming years, we feel a responsibility to existing residents and potential new customers with Miller Homes to provide a fair and unbiased approach to homeownership.

“The first-time buyer events to be held at Arlesey Gate and Pembroke Chase this weekend will enable prospective homebuyers to understand where they are in the current journey towards homeownership, and see some of the homes we are currently building at two large scale projects in Bedfordshire.

“We have enlisted the support of a financial advisor who will be at each development over the course of the weekend, with the aim of assisting potential buyers to help see their future of owning a home in Bedfordshire and being onboard for an exciting next chapter in the county’s history. We look forward to welcoming everyone to us on 17 and 18 May.”

Bedfordshire has already begun to see a spike in property activity, with Land Registry data showing a 17.3 per cent rise in applications for the county between 2023 and 2024, which ranks second in England and Wales behind only Powys in Wales, according to analysis by law firm Taylor Rose*.

Miller Homes is building new homes at its Arlesey Gate development, off Stotfold Road in Arlesey, and at its Pembroke Chase development which forms part of the wider scheme being built in Houghton Conquest.

For more information on how to attend either event this weekend in Bedfordshire, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/promo/First%20Time%20Buyer%20events%20in%20Bedfordshire?utm_source=crm-email&utm_medium=crmemail&utm_content=wk-19-bedfordshire-event-promo-page®ion=midlands_south.