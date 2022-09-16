Let’s face it, with the cost-of-living crisis worsening, it’s a depressing time at the moment.

And with interest rates rising too, you may ask yourself; is this really the right time to buy a new home?

Well, there’s no reason to give up hope if you’re planning to get your first step on the property ladder.

Despite the average house price in Bedford being £305,257, according to Rightmove, there’s some bargains to be had – if you don't mind rolling up your sleeves and snapping up a doer-upper.

Let’s take a shufti at what’s out there right now.

1. Dunville Road, Bedford - £190,000 This chain free two bedroom property in south Bedford is for sale by auction. It's got two reception rooms, as well as a kitchen & bathroom on the ground floor Photo: Connells, Bedford/Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Poppyfields, Bedford - £190,000 Ideal for a first-time buyer, this one-bedroom house is an end of terrace with allocated parking Photo: Agreed.co.uk, Birmingham/Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Garfield Street, Bedford - £200,000 This two-bedroom terraced house in Prime Ministers has no upward chain and is for cash buyers only. It's in need of modernisation and has a lounge/diner, a separate kitchen as well as a breakfast room Photo: home estate agents, Bedford/Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Bath Abbey, Bedford - £210,000 No doer-upper, this one. It's an immaculate one-bedroom cluster home which has been completely overhauled by the current owner. There's a re-fitted kitchen, living room, generous double bedroom and a re-fitted shower room Photo: Taylors Estate Agents, Bedford/Rightmove Photo Sales