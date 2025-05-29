The property sits in a popular area | Purplebricks

Set in a quiet Bedford cul-de-sac, this three-bedroom link-detached house offers smart interiors, a private garden, and a garage.

Situated at the peaceful end of a cul-de-sac in the ever-popular Kempston area of Bedford, this well-kept three-bedroom link-detached house is perfect for growing families — and on the market now for a guide price of £375,000.

Packed with smart updates and positioned close to excellent local schools and amenities, this property is a fantastic find for families looking for comfort and convenience. To book a viewing, click here to visit the Purplebricks website.

Step inside and you're welcomed by a handy porch and entrance hall leading to a cloakroom-utility combo that makes practical family life a breeze. The bright living room, with its sliding doors to the garden, is a relaxing retreat, while the separate dining room and smartly refitted kitchen offer excellent entertaining space.

The kitchen leads directly to the rear garden and features sleek, modern units.

The interior is light and airy | Purplebricks

Upstairs, three bedrooms await — including two generous doubles, one with built-in wardrobes, and a well-proportioned single room. The family bathroom is immaculately finished with a jet bath and shower, while thoughtful storage, a glass staircase with oak handrails, and a wired loft round out the upper floor's smart features.

Outside, the enclosed rear garden is a private and practical space, with decking, lighting, an outdoor tap, and access to the garage.

The garage is fully powered and lit, perfect for a home workshop or extra storage. To the front, the driveway provides off-road parking for several vehicles, and the home sits just a short stroll from local parks, schools, and the Kempston Interchange Retail Park.

At a glance: Guide price £375,000 Freehold Council tax band D Three bedrooms Refitted kitchen and updated bathroom Living room and separate dining room Utility/cloakroom and storage throughout Private rear garden with decking Garage with power, plus driveway Close to schools, retail park, parks, and transport links

