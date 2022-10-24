It’s nice to get a butcher’s at this property.

Just as you leave town, walk past the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St Cuthbert on the roundabout and enter Castle Road, this gorgeous house is immediately on your left.

And what’s more – it’s for sale. It’s currently on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, with a guide price of £595,000.

Arranged over three floors, there are two separate reception rooms downstairs, a light and airy kitchen/breakfast room, plus a gorgeous shower room to the rear.

All bedrooms are double bedrooms, the loft has been converted – and there’s even a cellar.

1. Lounge This room measures 14ft 6in by 13ft 2in and features a solid fuel burner and shutters in the bay window Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/breakfast room This room provides a sociable space and has a good range of modern units, work surfaces and some built-in appliances as well as a central island incorporating a breakfast bar Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Dining room This room measures 13ft 10in by 11ft 11in and has French doors to the garden Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Shower room The shower room is to the rear of the property and has a modern suite Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales