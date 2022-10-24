Bedford property: Castle Road's first house goes on market
It’s arranged over three floors and is right in the town’s centre
By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago
It’s nice to get a butcher’s at this property.
Just as you leave town, walk past the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St Cuthbert on the roundabout and enter Castle Road, this gorgeous house is immediately on your left.
And what’s more – it’s for sale. It’s currently on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, with a guide price of £595,000.
Arranged over three floors, there are two separate reception rooms downstairs, a light and airy kitchen/breakfast room, plus a gorgeous shower room to the rear.
All bedrooms are double bedrooms, the loft has been converted – and there’s even a cellar.
