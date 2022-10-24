News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)

Bedford property: Castle Road's first house goes on market

It’s arranged over three floors and is right in the town’s centre

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago

It’s nice to get a butcher’s at this property.

Just as you leave town, walk past the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St Cuthbert on the roundabout and enter Castle Road, this gorgeous house is immediately on your left.

And what’s more – it’s for sale. It’s currently on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford, with a guide price of £595,000.

You can view it on Rightmove here

Arranged over three floors, there are two separate reception rooms downstairs, a light and airy kitchen/breakfast room, plus a gorgeous shower room to the rear.

All bedrooms are double bedrooms, the loft has been converted – and there’s even a cellar.

1. Lounge

This room measures 14ft 6in by 13ft 2in and features a solid fuel burner and shutters in the bay window

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room provides a sociable space and has a good range of modern units, work surfaces and some built-in appliances as well as a central island incorporating a breakfast bar

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales

3. Dining room

This room measures 13ft 10in by 11ft 11in and has French doors to the garden

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales

4. Shower room

The shower room is to the rear of the property and has a modern suite

Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Photo Sales
Castle RoadBedfordRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 2