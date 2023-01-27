Bedford house prices are increasing - but here are some bargains with thousands shaved off the asking price

You might just grab a bargain

Property prices may be on the rise BUT that doesn’t mean you can’t bag a bargain.

Here, we feature some of the more expensive houses which have been reduced as well as some of the houses on the market with the biggest reductions.

It’s all thanks to the people at Zoopla and Rightmove

See if there’s anything that grabs your fancy...

1 . Putnoe Lane, Putnoe This four-bed house in Putnoe Lane, Putnoe, was reduced earlier this month and is now on the market for £925,000. It has a large lounge, impressive kitchen/diner/family room, three bathrooms and a dressing room Photo: Taylor Brightwell, Bedfordshire Photo Sales

2 . Darlow Drive, Biddenham This house in Biddenham was reduced earlier this month and is now priced at £1,400,000. The impressive 1960s four-bedroom detached family home is set back on Darlow Drive. It boasts four reception rooms, conservatory, two bathrooms, utility room and a generous secluded rear garden Photo: Taylor & Co Land & Property Consultants, Astwood Photo Sales

3 . Church End, Biddenham Another gorgeous Biddenham property. This house - in Church End - was reduced earlier this week and now has a guide price of £1,350,000. Bursting with character, the stone-built five-bed house has a separate annex, large kitchen/breakfast room and separate dining room Photo: Taylor & Co Land & Property Consultants, Astwood Photo Sales

4 . Ford End Road, Bedford With a guide price of £210,000, this house in Ford End Road, Bedford, was reduced earlier this month by a whopping 20.8%. This three/four bedroom, bay fronted Victorian property would make an ideal first buy or investment Photo: Taylors Photo Sales