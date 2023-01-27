Bedford house prices are increasing - but here are some bargains with thousands shaved off the asking price

Property prices may be on the rise BUT that doesn’t mean you can’t bag a bargain.
Here, we feature some of the more expensive houses which have been reduced as well as some of the houses on the market with the biggest reductions.
See if there’s anything that grabs your fancy...
1. Putnoe Lane, Putnoe
This four-bed house in Putnoe Lane, Putnoe, was reduced earlier this month and is now on the market for £925,000. It has a large lounge, impressive kitchen/diner/family room, three bathrooms and a dressing room
Photo: Taylor Brightwell, Bedfordshire
2. Darlow Drive, Biddenham
This house in Biddenham was reduced earlier this month and is now priced at £1,400,000. The impressive 1960s four-bedroom detached family home is set back on Darlow Drive. It boasts four reception rooms, conservatory, two bathrooms, utility room and a generous secluded rear garden
Photo: Taylor & Co Land & Property Consultants, Astwood
3. Church End, Biddenham
Another gorgeous Biddenham property. This house - in Church End - was reduced earlier this week and now has a guide price of £1,350,000. Bursting with character, the stone-built five-bed house has a separate annex, large kitchen/breakfast room and separate dining room
Photo: Taylor & Co Land & Property Consultants, Astwood
4. Ford End Road, Bedford
With a guide price of £210,000, this house in Ford End Road, Bedford, was reduced earlier this month by a whopping 20.8%. This three/four bedroom, bay fronted Victorian property would make an ideal first buy or investment
Photo: Taylors