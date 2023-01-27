News you can trust since 1845
Bedford house prices are increasing - but here are some bargains with thousands shaved off the asking price

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 5:06pm

Property prices may be on the rise BUT that doesn’t mean you can’t bag a bargain.

Here, we feature some of the more expensive houses which have been reduced as well as some of the houses on the market with the biggest reductions.

1. Putnoe Lane, Putnoe

This four-bed house in Putnoe Lane, Putnoe, was reduced earlier this month and is now on the market for £925,000. It has a large lounge, impressive kitchen/diner/family room, three bathrooms and a dressing room

2. Darlow Drive, Biddenham

This house in Biddenham was reduced earlier this month and is now priced at £1,400,000. The impressive 1960s four-bedroom detached family home is set back on Darlow Drive. It boasts four reception rooms, conservatory, two bathrooms, utility room and a generous secluded rear garden

3. Church End, Biddenham

Another gorgeous Biddenham property. This house - in Church End - was reduced earlier this week and now has a guide price of £1,350,000. Bursting with character, the stone-built five-bed house has a separate annex, large kitchen/breakfast room and separate dining room

4. Ford End Road, Bedford

With a guide price of £210,000, this house in Ford End Road, Bedford, was reduced earlier this month by a whopping 20.8%. This three/four bedroom, bay fronted Victorian property would make an ideal first buy or investment

