Bedford home where comedian Ronnie Barker was born goes up for sale

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jun 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 17:36 BST
If you want to snap up a slice of British comedy history, you can’t get better than this gaff.

The birthplace of legend Ronnie Barker has just gone on the market – complete with plaque (more on that later).

To those not in the know, the three-bed house is in Garfield Street – in the heart of Prime Ministers – and is on the the market with Belvoir, Bedford, for £250,000.

You can view the Rightmove listing here

Ronnie Barker's Bedford birthplace in Garfield Street is up for sale (Pictures: Belvoir, Bedford/Fox Photos)placeholder image
Ronnie Barker's Bedford birthplace in Garfield Street is up for sale (Pictures: Belvoir, Bedford/Fox Photos)

Most people of a certain age will of course know Ronnie for being one half of comedy duo The Two Ronnies with Ronnie Corbett – but he was much more than that.

He got his big TV break with the satirical sketch series The Frost Report in 1966 and, as well as The Two Ronnies, starred as inmate Norman Stanley Fletcher in the legendary sitcom Porridge and shopkeeper Arkwright in Open All Hours.

And as if being a phenomenal actor wasn’t enough, he also wrote comedy.

Barker was born in Garfield Street in 1929 before the family moved to Oxfordshire when he was four – and, interestingly, the plaque was placed during his lifetime.

I remember covering the story in 1995 and being told that, although he was very private and very much retired, he may well pop into Bedford one day and take a peek while under deep disguise. I’d like to think that before his death in 2005, he got the chance.

