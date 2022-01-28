Bedford family buy dream home after selling old house in just THREE DAYS

A Bedford couple sold their old home and bought a new one in just three days, thanks to one housebuilder’s Express Mover scheme.

Daniel and Marian Kingful had hoped to buy their dream four-bedroom home at Bellway's Brook View development in Wixams - and originally had a cash buyer for their old two-bedroom house.

But on the day they were supposed to exchange contracts, their buyer dropped the agreed price by £10,000 – leaving them unable to proceed with the deal.

The Kingful family (Daniel, Marian, Nehemiah, Gabrielle, Jeremiah and Ramiah) at their new Bellway home at Brook View in Wixams

However, the couple - who have four young children - quickly signed up to Bellway’s Express Mover scheme instead – and within just three days their old house, also in Wixams, had been sold, meaning they could move after all.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said delivery driver Daniel. “We were hoping to buy a house with Bellway on Brook View but that deal looked dead and buried until I spoke to Rachel at the sales office. She told us all about the Express Mover scheme where they help sell your house.

“We signed up on a Friday and our house was sold on the following Monday – for £45,000 more than the cash buyer had offered. We had gone from agony to ecstasy and were able to sign for the house of our dreams at Brook View. We cried tears of joy.”

Under the Express Mover initiative, Bellway liaises with a local estate agent to agree a valuation for the customer’s existing home and find a buyer quickly. Bellway pays the agent’s fees and works with them until the sale is completed.

Daniel and Marian - a nurse at at Bedford Hospital - moved into their new home in September with their children Nehemiah, 10, Gabrielle, seven, Jeremiah, five, and baby Ramiah, who was born in July.

“Rachel was like our guardian angel,” said Daniel. “She took us under her wing and looked after us. She sorted everything out and made the process incredibly easy and quick for us. She made the deal happen and we will be eternally grateful to her for that.

“In the end, we saved about £3,500 on the fees for estate agents and we have used that saving to pay for window shutters in every room and fitted wardrobes in all the bedrooms. We have money left so we are going to use those funds to pay for decorating the house but there is no rush to do that at the moment.”