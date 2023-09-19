Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine has received a care package donation from housebuilder David Wilson Homes as a goodwill gesture.

The care home is located on David Wilson Homes’ Marston Fields development on Torry Orchard, and the donation included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents to recognise the importance of social engagement within care settings.

Blakelands Lodge Care Home is a residential and dementia care home which opened in April 2022 and is operated by Ideal Carehomes.

Staff and residents at Blakelands Lodge Care Home with Hannah from David Wilson Homes

With 66 en suite bedrooms, attractive décor and landscaped gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.

The care package comprised of shower gels, bars of soap, boxes of chocolates, a jigsaw puzzle, a magnetic board game set and puzzle books to make for light-hearted recreation when needed. It also included a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

Hayley Lant, Front of House Manager at Blakelands Lodge Care Home, said: “We’re so grateful to David Wilson Homes for this wonderful hamper; our residents at Blakelands Lodge were thrilled to receive such thoughtful gifts.

"At Blakelands Lodge, we truly value a sense of community, so this kind gesture is very much appreciated and we’re sure everything will be put to good use.”

Ben Kalus, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our donation of a care package to Blakelands Lodge Care Home is a symbol of togetherness.

“As a leading housebuilder it’s important to support the communities in the areas that we build. We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

Ideal Carehomes is the proud winner of Laing Buisson’s Large Residential Care Award 2022 and has been named a Top 20 Care Home Group in the carehome.co.uk awards 2023 for the fourth time.

To find out more about the residential home, visit the website at Blakelands Lodge Care Home.