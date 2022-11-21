Bedford bungalow transformed into modern luxury pad
Apparently, it’s perfect for young professionals or couples
By Clare Turner
Bungalows often get a bad rap – with many thinking they are solely the territory of the elderly.
Well, give your head a wobble as this beauty has got real wow factor and could be home to anyone – young or old.
It’s in Wilden Road, Renhold, and is on the market with Fine & Country, Birmingham with offers over £450,000.
There are two bedrooms, an AMAZING open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with swanky bi-fold doors – more details are available here on Rightmove
Let’s have a butcher’s.
