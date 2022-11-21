Bedford bungalow transformed into modern luxury pad

Apparently, it’s perfect for young professionals or couples

Bungalows often get a bad rap – with many thinking they are solely the territory of the elderly.

Well, give your head a wobble as this beauty has got real wow factor and could be home to anyone – young or old.

It’s in Wilden Road, Renhold, and is on the market with Fine & Country, Birmingham with offers over £450,000.

There are two bedrooms, an AMAZING open-plan lounge/kitchen/diner with swanky bi-fold doors – more details are available here on Rightmove

Let’s have a butcher’s.

1. Kitchen The modern kitchen is fitted with Neff appliances with a large breakfast bar for cooking, eating and entertaining

2. Open plan living room/kitchen/diner The lounge area is a wonderful space with a large electric fireplace creating a cosy feel. This leads on to the utility area and single garage

3. Bedroom 1 The principal bedroom is an extremely spacious, modern room and also benefits from a large walk-in wardrobe behind mirrored doors

4. Bathroom The fully tiled bathroom, with freestanding bath, rainfall shower and double sinks has fantastic lighting making this room feel luxurious and cosy