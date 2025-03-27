Bedford-based homebuilder tops major industry survey on customer satisfaction

Bedford-based homebuilder, Tilia Homes, has achieved the top score in a major industry survey for customer satisfaction for the first time in its four-year history.

The rating comes from the Home Builders Federation’s (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey, widely regarded as the industry’s benchmark for quality. Tilia Homes was awarded five stars, a rating given to companies when more than 90 per cent of customers would recommend them to a friend.

The result marks a significant step up for the business, which has moved from a three- to five-star rating since its acquisition by private equity firm Terra Firma in 2021 and subsequent integration into the untypical group.

Tilia Homes Eastern has a strong presence across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk with developments such as Brook Gardens in Potton, Kings Park in Cottenham and Furlong Heath in Sprowston.

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director at Tilia Homes Eastern, said:

“I’m pleased that the Eastern region has contributed to this five-star outcome. It reflects the consistent efforts of our teams to enhance the customer experience and maintain high standards across our operations. This result is a testament to their hard work and professionalism.”

Meanwhile, sister company Hopkins Homes has retained its five-star status to make the untypical group a fully-fledged five-star homebuilder.

Chris Severson, Chairman of untypical, added:

“With both Hopkins Homes and Tilia Homes now rated five stars for customer satisfaction, untypical has become a fully-fledged five-star homebuilder. This reflects our commitment to delivering the highest standards of build quality and service across the business.”