Here's what £300k will buy you in Bedford - and beyond

As house prices rise - this is what £300k will buy you in Bedford

See how it compares to the rest of the country

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:48 pm

As buyers crave space, house prices are now nearly a third higher on average than the previous market peak in 2007.

The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700 - but in Bedford that figure was £305,523.

It would seem stock shortages are helping to push up prices - great news if you're selling, not so great if you've buying, of course.

Here we feature some of the houses in Bedford for around the £300,000 mark - and a couple from elsewhere to see if you are really getting proper bang for your buck.

1.

Offers over £300,000 This three-bed semi-detached house in The Elms, Kempston, is on the market with Goodacres Residential. It includes a newly re-fitted kitchen and bathroom

Photo: Goodacres Residential

2.

Offers over £300,000 This three-bed semi-detached house in Margetts Road, Kempston, is on the market with Goodacres Residential. It includes a large conservatory and a wet room downstairs

Photo: Goodacres Residential

3.

Offers over £300,000 This end terrace house in Constable Hill, Bedford, is on the market with Connells - Bedford. It includes three double bedrooms

Photo: Connells - Bedford

4.

£305,000 This three-bed semi-detached house in Perch Mews, Biddenham, is on the market with Linden Homes - St Marys at Kings Field. It's a new home with a 10-year Buildmark warranty

Photo: Linden Homes - St Marys at Kings Field

