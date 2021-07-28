As house prices rise - this is what £300k will buy you in Bedford
See how it compares to the rest of the country
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:48 pm
As buyers crave space, house prices are now nearly a third higher on average than the previous market peak in 2007.
The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700 - but in Bedford that figure was £305,523.
It would seem stock shortages are helping to push up prices - great news if you're selling, not so great if you've buying, of course.
Here we feature some of the houses in Bedford for around the £300,000 mark - and a couple from elsewhere to see if you are really getting proper bang for your buck.
