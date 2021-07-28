As house prices rise - this is what £300k will buy you in Bedford

As buyers crave space, house prices are now nearly a third higher on average than the previous market peak in 2007.

The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700 - but in Bedford that figure was £305,523.

It would seem stock shortages are helping to push up prices - great news if you're selling, not so great if you've buying, of course.

Here we feature some of the houses in Bedford for around the £300,000 mark - and a couple from elsewhere to see if you are really getting proper bang for your buck.

1. Offers over £300,000 This three-bed semi-detached house in The Elms, Kempston, is on the market with Goodacres Residential. It includes a newly re-fitted kitchen and bathroom Photo: Goodacres Residential Buy photo

2. Offers over £300,000 This three-bed semi-detached house in Margetts Road, Kempston, is on the market with Goodacres Residential. It includes a large conservatory and a wet room downstairs Photo: Goodacres Residential Buy photo

3. Offers over £300,000 This end terrace house in Constable Hill, Bedford, is on the market with Connells - Bedford. It includes three double bedrooms Photo: Connells - Bedford Buy photo

4. £305,000 This three-bed semi-detached house in Perch Mews, Biddenham, is on the market with Linden Homes - St Marys at Kings Field. It's a new home with a 10-year Buildmark warranty Photo: Linden Homes - St Marys at Kings Field Buy photo