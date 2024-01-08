News you can trust since 1845
This 3-bed bungalow is our first Property of the Week for 2024 (Picture courtesy of Urban & Rural, Bedford)
This 3-bed bungalow is our first Property of the Week for 2024 (Picture courtesy of Urban & Rural, Bedford)

An immaculate bungalow in Bedford's Castle Quarter? Surely not

What is this sorcery? The area is known for its Victorian houses, not bungalows
By Clare Turner
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT

Well, well, we start 2024 with an immaculate turnkey property. Let’s face it, who wants to do any work on their house at the moment anyway.

It’s a bungalow in the Bedford's Castle Quarter. No, that can’t be right (checks notes) – it blummin’ well is, you know.

The three bedroom property (yes, three) is in Greenshields Road and it’s on the market with Urban & Rural, Bedford, with a guide price of £525,000.

You can view the listing here on Rightmove

Not only is there a mega open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with doors on to garden, but one of the double bedrooms has its own en suite and there’s enough parking for three cars at the front.

Let’s take a snoop around…

This open plan lounge/kitchen/diner measures 22ft 8in by 14ft 10in boasts skylights and doors leading to the rear garden

1. Lounge/kitchen/diner

This open plan lounge/kitchen/diner measures 22ft 8in by 14ft 10in boasts skylights and doors leading to the rear garden

The kitchen part of the open plan space

2. Lounge/kitchen/diner

The kitchen part of the open plan space

The property is immaculate throughout

3. Lounge/kitchen/diner

The property is immaculate throughout

The main bedroom - measuring 12ft 8in by 11ft 5in - even has its own en suite and in-built wardrobe

4. Main bedroom

The main bedroom - measuring 12ft 8in by 11ft 5in - even has its own en suite and in-built wardrobe

