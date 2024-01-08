An immaculate bungalow in Bedford's Castle Quarter? Surely not
Well, well, we start 2024 with an immaculate turnkey property. Let’s face it, who wants to do any work on their house at the moment anyway.
It’s a bungalow in the Bedford's Castle Quarter. No, that can’t be right (checks notes) – it blummin’ well is, you know.
The three bedroom property (yes, three) is in Greenshields Road and it’s on the market with Urban & Rural, Bedford, with a guide price of £525,000.
Not only is there a mega open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with doors on to garden, but one of the double bedrooms has its own en suite and there’s enough parking for three cars at the front.
Let’s take a snoop around…