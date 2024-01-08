An immaculate bungalow in Bedford's Castle Quarter? Surely not

What is this sorcery? The area is known for its Victorian houses, not bungalows

Well, well, we start 2024 with an immaculate turnkey property. Let’s face it, who wants to do any work on their house at the moment anyway.

It’s a bungalow in the Bedford's Castle Quarter. No, that can’t be right (checks notes) – it blummin’ well is, you know.

The three bedroom property (yes, three) is in Greenshields Road and it’s on the market with Urban & Rural, Bedford, with a guide price of £525,000.

Not only is there a mega open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with doors on to garden, but one of the double bedrooms has its own en suite and there’s enough parking for three cars at the front.

Let’s take a snoop around…

Lounge/kitchen/diner This open plan lounge/kitchen/diner measures 22ft 8in by 14ft 10in boasts skylights and doors leading to the rear garden

Lounge/kitchen/diner The kitchen part of the open plan space

Main bedroom The main bedroom - measuring 12ft 8in by 11ft 5in - even has its own en suite and in-built wardrobe