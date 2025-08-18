Sitting in one of Bedford’s most prestigious roads – Park Avenue – it’s a bobby-dazzler.

The impressive property has an equally impressive price tag – £1,650,000 – which is out of the reach of us mere mortals. But, that doesn’t stop us from having a nosey, does it?

Not only are there seven (yes, SEVEN) bedrooms and four bathrooms, but there is the sleekest of kitchens (complete with Gaggenau appliances), original arched windows, more reception rooms than you can shake a stick at and a top floor that could be someone else’s crash pad.

But for me, it’s that quirky sundial that clinches it. It says: “I only count the sunny hours”… quite right.

1 . Kitchen Cooking appliances, the coffee machine and the dishwasher are Gaggenau, there are two Miele fridge/freezers, and the Blanco sink has a boiling water tap Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room This lovely dining room, complete with exposed bricks, sits off the kitchen Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Living room Many period features have been retained, including wood floors and multiple fireplaces Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford Photo Sales