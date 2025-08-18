Sitting in one of Bedford’s most prestigious roads – Park Avenue – it’s a bobby-dazzler.
The impressive property has an equally impressive price tag – £1,650,000 – which is out of the reach of us mere mortals. But, that doesn’t stop us from having a nosey, does it?
Not only are there seven (yes, SEVEN) bedrooms and four bathrooms, but there is the sleekest of kitchens (complete with Gaggenau appliances), original arched windows, more reception rooms than you can shake a stick at and a top floor that could be someone else’s crash pad.
But for me, it’s that quirky sundial that clinches it. It says: “I only count the sunny hours”… quite right.