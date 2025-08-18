This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)placeholder image
This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

An Edwardian house with an unusual sundial – what’s not to love about this gem in Bedford's Park Avenue?

By Clare Turner
Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:10 BST
Oh my days… this house is a beauty.

Sitting in one of Bedford’s most prestigious roads – Park Avenue – it’s a bobby-dazzler.

The impressive property has an equally impressive price tag – £1,650,000 – which is out of the reach of us mere mortals. But, that doesn’t stop us from having a nosey, does it?

You can view the full listing on estate agents Lane & Holmes’ website

Not only are there seven (yes, SEVEN) bedrooms and four bathrooms, but there is the sleekest of kitchens (complete with Gaggenau appliances), original arched windows, more reception rooms than you can shake a stick at and a top floor that could be someone else’s crash pad.

But for me, it’s that quirky sundial that clinches it. It says: “I only count the sunny hours”… quite right.

Cooking appliances, the coffee machine and the dishwasher are Gaggenau, there are two Miele fridge/freezers, and the Blanco sink has a boiling water tap

1. Kitchen

Cooking appliances, the coffee machine and the dishwasher are Gaggenau, there are two Miele fridge/freezers, and the Blanco sink has a boiling water tap Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
This lovely dining room, complete with exposed bricks, sits off the kitchen

2. Dining room

This lovely dining room, complete with exposed bricks, sits off the kitchen Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
Many period features have been retained, including wood floors and multiple fireplaces

3. Living room

Many period features have been retained, including wood floors and multiple fireplaces Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
This main bedroom also features an en suite

4. Bedroom

This main bedroom also features an en suite Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Park AvenueBedfordEdwardian
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice