Almost 50 affordable homes built at former iron works site near Bedford Hospital

A new complex near Bedford Hospital aims to provide affordable living for the town.

Called the Gatehouse Mews development, it includes 31 properties available for rent and shared ownership - as well as 18 bespoke supported living properties for those with learning difficulties.

It was developed by Grand Union Housing Group in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council and is on the town’s old iron works site at Palgrave Road.

Dave Lakin, director of development & commercial at Grand Union, said: “The completion of Gatehouse Mews is a milestone to celebrate. It was not without its challenges – primarily that of the coronavirus pandemic – but we’re very proud of the finished building and can’t wait to welcome our first move-ins.

“Gatehouse Mews offers more than just a place to live, with several properties tailored specifically for those with learning difficulties. Each of these apartments have access to a care team, facilities on site and Life24 – our assistive alarm service.”

Each apartment is equipped with an intercom system, gated car parking, fitted wardrobes and stylish high gloss kitchens – with integrated appliances.

