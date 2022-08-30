All homes sold at former RAF Cardington development in Bedford
There are a selection of apartments and houses
All homes at a new development in Shortstown have now been sold – and building work is nearing completion.
Falcons Lodge will provide 108 new homes in the village, built at the Linden Homes development.
They include a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.
Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager at Vistry East Midlands, said: “Falcons Lodge has been a very popular development since work started on the site in spring 2020 and we are glad to report that construction work is coming to an end.
“Falcons Lodge is part of the wider development of the former RAF Cardington site and we are proud to be involved in a project which is bringing hundreds of much-needed new homes to the village.”
Vistry East Midlands is also building new homes under the Linden Homes brand at St Mary’s at King’s Field in Biddenham