All homes sold at former RAF Cardington development in Bedford

All homes at a new development in Shortstown have now been sold – and building work is nearing completion.

Falcons Lodge will provide 108 new homes in the village, built at the Linden Homes development.

They include a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

A computer-generated image of the Linden Homes’ Falcons Lodge development in Shortstown

Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager at Vistry East Midlands, said: “Falcons Lodge has been a very popular development since work started on the site in spring 2020 and we are glad to report that construction work is coming to an end.

“Falcons Lodge is part of the wider development of the former RAF Cardington site and we are proud to be involved in a project which is bringing hundreds of much-needed new homes to the village.”