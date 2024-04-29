Abbey New Homes launches five new showhomes at Royal Gardens, Wixams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abbey New Homes invites you to view its brand-new showhomes at Royal Gardens, a fabulous new community in Wixams, Bedfordshire. The homebuilder also offers the Abbey Saving Solution giving you, the buyer, the opportunity to tailor an incentive package to help you get moving. This could be a deposit contribution, Stamp Duty contribution or even your estate agency fees paid.

There are five new showhomes in total, launching on 11 May, aimed at a range of prospective homebuyers for visitors to come and see, these include:

The Stewart – a 5-bedroom house

Pembroke – a 4-bedroom house

Dendy – 3-bedroom house

Usher – 3-bedroom house

Bower – a 2-bedroom coach-house style apartment

Showhome exterior, Wixams

The homes have been created for modern living with each home offering an abundance of space across different layouts to suit all lifestyles from large open spaces and home offices to principal bedroom en suites and dressing rooms. Each home comes furnished with contemporary soft close kitchen units, a range of integrated appliances, Roca sanitaryware with chrome fittings in the bathrooms as well as Porcelanosa ceramic wall tiles. With Abbey New Homes, what you see is what you get – there are no hidden upgrade costs.

Abbey New Homes developments boast energy efficient homes and all properties come fitted with enhanced boilers, enhanced insulation and the latest energy efficient appliances. As a result, all homes have high EPC ratings, which means lower energy consumption and lower bills.

Stephen Holbrook, Sales Director at Abbey New Homes said:

“The launch of the new showhome at Royal Gardens provides customers with an opportunity to see what a new home designed for modern living can offer. There are a wide variety of homes, each with its own sense of character, providing customers with the chance to express their personality as well as benefit from reduced energy costs.

“Furthermore, Wixams is a beautiful village surrounded by gorgeous countryside while offering plenty of amenities in close proximity for residents and quick access to London. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat, a close-knit community or a place to raise a family, Wixams offers it all!”

This classic English town is home to a bustling market square, which sits alongside a high street full of pubs, café and independent shops. Whilst you have the amenities of Bedford on your doorstep, Royal Gardens also offers the peace of the Pegsdon Hills and Hoo Bit Nature Reserve at just a 20-minute drive away. This Chilterns Wildlife Park contains steep hills and tranquil valleys with magnificent countryside views and a peaceful space to walk your four-legged friend, as this Nature Reserve is dog friendly.

Royal Gardens benefits from a central location between the A1 and M1 corridors providing easy and fast access to London and the south, as well as being just a 10-minute drive away from the historic market town of Bedford. For commuters, direct trains from Bedford to London St Pancras get you into the city in 45 minutes.

With nearby Bedford, you’re spoilt for choice with ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rated schools for every age group. From Castle Newnham Primary School to the Bedford Free Secondary School, which are both a 15-minute drive away. They sit alongside multiple other Ofsted-Outstanding ranked options meaning children can get the best possible start in life.