Abbey New Homes launches 232 much needed homes in Wixams

The eagerly awaited homes at Royal Gardens, Wixams by Abbey New Homes will be launching on 18th November.

There will be 57 homes on offer in phase 1, consisting of 31 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 42 three, four and five bedroom houses. The homes have been created for modern living with each home offering an abundance of space across different layouts to suit all lifestyles from large open spaces and home offices to principal bedroom ensuites and dressing rooms.

Royal Gardens benefits from its central location between the A1 and M1 corridors providing easy and fast access to London and the south, as well as being just a 10-minute drive away from the historic market town of Bedford. This classic English town is home to a bustling market square, which sits alongside a high street full of pubs, café and independent shops. Buyers looking for a home in Wixams will benefit from the peaceful Bedfordshire countryside.

Stephen Holbrook, Sales Director for Abbey New Homes commented:

“We couldn’t be happier to launch Royal Gardens and bring these stunning homes to the new community of Wixams – it’s an exciting new development that combines the best of town and country life, offering the peacefulness of the amazing countryside as well as the great transport links of Bedford.

“Royal Gardens really has something for everybody, from first-time buyers through to larger families. They’re fitted with contemporary soft close kitchen units, integrated ovens and dishwashers, Roca white sanitaryware and Porcelanosa. These homes also offer energy efficient appliances and A-rated boilers meaning lower running costs

“Wixams offers easy access to the Midlands, East Anglia, as well as the Capital– Cambridge and Oxford are only a 45-minute and one-hour 15 minutes’ drive away respectively, and London is just under an hour away by train. When choosing Royal Gardens as your new home, you really are buying a home in the heart of the South.”

Whilst you have the amenities of Bedford on your doorstep, Royal Gardens also offers the peace of the Pegsdon Hills and Hoo Bit Nature Reserve at just a 20-minute drive away. This Chilterns Wildlife Park contains steep hills and tranquil valleys with magnificent countryside views, and a peaceful space to walk your four-legged friend, as this Nature Reserve is dog friendly.

With nearby Bedford, you’re spoilt for choice with ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rated schools for every age group. From Castle Newnham Primary School to the Bedford Free Secondary School, which are both a 15-minute drive away. They sit alongside multiple other Ofsted-Outstanding ranked options meaning children can get the best possible start in life. When it comes to amenities and connections, a range of supermarkets are close by at just a 5-minute drive and Bedford train station is just under a 15-minute drive away from Royal Gardens.

The new homes at Royal Gardens will be launched from the marketing suite in Harrowden Green and are being sold from the Bedford office of local estate agency Compass Elevation. Phase 1 prices start from £412,500 and there’s a 5% deposit paid pre-launch offer with free carpet, vinyl and turf as well.