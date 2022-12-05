A model home: This house close to Bedford has been used in fashion shoots
It’s on the market for £1,250,000
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago
It’s not that often we venture that far out of Bedford for our Property of the Week – but when you come across something of this quality, you’ve just got to share it.
This beauty – a 20-minute drive from Bedford to Blunham – has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a super cool studio… oh, and an attached former onion barn, ripe for development.
Wisteria House was built in the late 1700s and has been a bakery as well as the setting for interior and fashion agencies.
