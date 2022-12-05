News you can trust since 1845
This 5-bedroom house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

A model home: This house close to Bedford has been used in fashion shoots

It’s on the market for £1,250,000

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago

It’s not that often we venture that far out of Bedford for our Property of the Week – but when you come across something of this quality, you’ve just got to share it.

This beauty – a 20-minute drive from Bedford to Blunham – has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a super cool studio… oh, and an attached former onion barn, ripe for development.

Wisteria House was built in the late 1700s and has been a bakery as well as the setting for interior and fashion agencies.

Visit Artistry Property Agents for more details

1. Kitchen/dining room

The kitchen is so striking, with its handleless furniture topped by beautiful, fossilised limestone, all storage pulling out for easy access

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

2. Kitchen/dining room

There are not one but two sinks for ease of preparation, an electric AGA for winter cooking and a top-of-the-range Fisher & Paykel for the rest of the year

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

3. Sitting room

This room measures 17ft 11in by 14ft 2in

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

4. Studio

This groovy space - which also features upstairs storage - measures 28ft by 12ft 7in

Photo: Artistry Property Agents

