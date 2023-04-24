A barn conversion in Bedford? That's going to be hard to resist

It’s got oodles of charm

Oooooh… barn conversions don’t often come in the market but when they do, they are always something to behold.

On the outskirts of Bedford – Church End, Biddenham, to be more specific – this three-bed property is Grade II-listed has got bags of charm.

It’s called The Old Granary and is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £795,000 – you can view the listing here

Inside, think everything from porcelain to stone tiles and real oak to porcelain wood planks – you won’t go far wrong.

In the warmer weather (yes, it’s coming), throw open those French doors to your own private outdoor space.

Particular winners in this house are the kitchen, bathroom and main bedroom – GORGEOUS.

Kitchen Up-to-the-minute Neff appliances are built into the granite-topped, Shaker-style kitchen

Dining room This room - boasting French doors - measures 14ft 3in by 14ft

Sitting room With yet more French doors, this room measures 21ft 11in by 14ft 7in

Bathroom The beamed but contemporary bathroom will have every shower devotee allowing themselves the occasional wallow, too, in the stylish, freestanding bath