A barn conversion in Bedford? That's going to be hard to resist
It’s got oodles of charm
Oooooh… barn conversions don’t often come in the market but when they do, they are always something to behold.
On the outskirts of Bedford – Church End, Biddenham, to be more specific – this three-bed property is Grade II-listed has got bags of charm.
It’s called The Old Granary and is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £795,000 – you can view the listing here
Inside, think everything from porcelain to stone tiles and real oak to porcelain wood planks – you won’t go far wrong.
In the warmer weather (yes, it’s coming), throw open those French doors to your own private outdoor space.
Particular winners in this house are the kitchen, bathroom and main bedroom – GORGEOUS.