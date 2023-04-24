News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
7 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
8 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
10 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
This three-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)This three-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)
This three-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)

A barn conversion in Bedford? That's going to be hard to resist

It’s got oodles of charm

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST

Oooooh… barn conversions don’t often come in the market but when they do, they are always something to behold.

On the outskirts of Bedford – Church End, Biddenham, to be more specific – this three-bed property is Grade II-listed has got bags of charm.

It’s called The Old Granary and is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £795,000 – you can view the listing here

Inside, think everything from porcelain to stone tiles and real oak to porcelain wood planks – you won’t go far wrong.

In the warmer weather (yes, it’s coming), throw open those French doors to your own private outdoor space.

Particular winners in this house are the kitchen, bathroom and main bedroom – GORGEOUS.

Up-to-the-minute Neff appliances are built into the granite-topped, Shaker-style kitchen

1. Kitchen

Up-to-the-minute Neff appliances are built into the granite-topped, Shaker-style kitchen Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room - boasting French doors - measures 14ft 3in by 14ft

2. Dining room

This room - boasting French doors - measures 14ft 3in by 14ft Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
With yet more French doors, this room measures 21ft 11in by 14ft 7in

3. Sitting room

With yet more French doors, this room measures 21ft 11in by 14ft 7in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
The beamed but contemporary bathroom will have every shower devotee allowing themselves the occasional wallow, too, in the stylish, freestanding bath

4. Bathroom

The beamed but contemporary bathroom will have every shower devotee allowing themselves the occasional wallow, too, in the stylish, freestanding bath Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BedfordGrade II