51 homes north of Bedford ready to move into this summer

Independent housebuilder Dandara has just launched a new range of homes off-plan in Sharnbrook.

The Oaks development, on Yelnow Lane, will include 51 open-plan homes - 30 per cent of which will be affordable.

The homes - which will feature a range of two, three, four and five-bedrooms properties - are expected to be ready to move into by summer 2022.

The Oaks development in Sharnbrook

Simon Pendlebury, sales and marketing director for Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “The Oaks will offer growing families the perfect opportunity to upsize whilst also giving local first time buyers the opportunity to get on to the property ladder as many of our homes available with Help to Buy."