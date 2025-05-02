3-bed fixer-upper near Bedford goes under the hammer - with a guide price of £150k

But here’s one on the other end of the price scale – a three-bed home that’s going up for auction.

It’s got a guide price of £150k – that’s around HALF the current market value for the area.

And okay, it needs a bit of TLC, but if you fancy taking on a project, this could be the ideal investment for you.

The semi-detached family home is in Lidlington, nine miles from Bedford.

Jonathan Hackett, consultant director at auctioneer Bond Wolfe, said: “This property underlines our nationwide reach, and the UK-wide appeal of our livestreamed auctions which regularly attract thousands of people from up and down the country and from overseas.

“Set in a rural village, in the Marston Vale, the house has gardens front and rear, with a brick store in the back garden.”

Downstairs there’s a storm porch, hall, two reception rooms and kitchen with understairs store. The three bedroom are upstairs – plus bathroom with WC.

Mr Bassi added: “The property has double glazing fitted but is in need of improvement works throughout.”

The Lidlington house – 25 Whitehall – will be among 173 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 8.30am on Thursday, May 15 and will be livestreamed.

Visit the website to find out more and register to bid – or email [email protected] or call or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.

2 . 25 Whitehall One of the three bedrooms Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales