Here's Bedford's least expensive streets over last five years

Let's face it, buying a home is becoming increasingly expensive.

A property can set you back up to NINE TIMES the average salary, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But a handy new tool by home sales company Property Solvers has tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

And it helps you see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

Handy, if you're looking to get on the property ladder.

Today, we take a look at some of the cheaper streets.

1. Homebrook House, Cardington Road The average price here is £73,999 with 17 sales in the last five years Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Aelfric Court, Dearne Walk The average property sold for £75,333 with three sales since early 2016 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bury Court, Church Lane The average price here is £91,666 with three sales in the last five years Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Walcourt Road, Kempston The average property sold for £99,666 with three sales since early 2016 Photo: Google Photo Sales