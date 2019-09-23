Hi-fi prize winner Michaela ‘thrilled’

Michaela O’Sullivan was singing from the rooftops after winning our recent £500 hi-fi competition.

Michaela, from London, was first out of the hat to scoop an Audio-Technica LP3 turntable, Alaqeia interconnects, a VP platter mat and VP DustBuster stylus cleaner.

She said she was “absolutely thrilled” as she collected her prize at the UK Audio Show 2019 at the Woodland Grange hotel, Leamington Spa, at the weekend (September 21-22).

Michaela is pictured receiving her goodies from Mark Sears of The Missing Link and Vinyl Passion.

The audio show, organised by the Chester Group, brought together some of the biggest names in audio to demonstrate the latest world class hi-fi gear.