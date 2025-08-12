Your top 10: Enjoy the sunshine with some of Bedford's best beer gardens

So why not enjoy an ice-cold pint of lager or a glass of prosecco outside your favourite boozer.
But which one, I hear you cry. Fear not, my little toasty ones, as here’s the top 10, according to your Google reviews.
So, get down there … quick, before it rains.
1. The Flowerpot
Scored 4.5 out of 5 stars after 383 reviews. One customer said of the Tavistock Street pub: "Dog friendly which I like. Beer garden, clean and well presented bar. What's not to like?" Photo: Google
2. The Devonshire Arms
The Devvy, in Dudley Street, scored 4.7 out of 5 stars after 310 reviews. One customer said: "Great local pub, can't get enough of the friendliness" Photo: Google
3. Three Cups
Scored 4.4 out of 5 stars after 410 reviews. One customer said of the Newnham Street pub: "Lovely garden at the back for enjoying summer, cool staff, nice atmosphere" Photo: Google
4. The Wellington Arms
The Welly, in Wellington Street, scored 4.7 out of 5 stars after 495 reviews. One customer said: "Great atmosphere at this pub, always enjoy visiting. Nice little garden at the back, which is a great addition at summertime" Photo: Google