You batter believe it: Here are some of the best chip shops in Bedford according to Google

Instead – it’s being celebrated today (Thursday) to coincide with the 80 year anniversary since D-Day.
Of course Bedford Today is here to ensure you don't get stuck between a rock and a hard plaice when it comes to choosing your favourite Bedford chippy.
No, it's not hake news... those helpful peeps at Google have proved they are anything but shellfish (geddit?), and have based their best chip shops on user reviews.
So sit back, and thank cod it will soon be fry-day...
1. Deniz Fish Bar
With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 after 120 reviews, this chippy in Park Road West should be feeling rather ... chipper. One patron said: "The best chippy in Bedford. They never fail to deliver, food is always fantastic and hot. Best chip shop curry sauce also" Photo: Google
2. Tasty Tuck
With an impressive 4.5 out of 5 after 276 reviews, this Tavistock Street chippy is frying. One patron said: "Me and my mate just had a 2x large cod and 2x regular fries for £21 which is banging price for that meals. Food was been fresh and delicious" Photo: Google
3. Denmark Street Fish & Chip Shop
A mainstay in Bedford, customers gave this chippy 4.7 out of 5 after 84 reviews. One parton said: "This was my first UK fish n chips experience after moving from New Zealand and maybe the Brits are right, the fish n chips here may be better" Photo: Google
4. Fishermanns Chip Shop
This chippy - in Tavistock Street - got 4 out of 5 after 71 reviews. One customer said: "Used Fishermanns on multiple occasions because it is my ‘go to chippy’ having had no issues previously and after today's 10/10 service will undoubtedly continue to use them in the future" I'll forgive the missing apostrophe this once Photo: Google