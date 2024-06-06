You batter believe it: Here are some of the best chip shops in Bedford according to Google

4 . Fishermanns Chip Shop

This chippy - in Tavistock Street - got 4 out of 5 after 71 reviews. One customer said: "Used Fishermanns on multiple occasions because it is my ‘go to chippy’ having had no issues previously and after today's 10/10 service will undoubtedly continue to use them in the future" I'll forgive the missing apostrophe this once Photo: Google