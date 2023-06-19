A new restaurant, taking inspiration from the flavours of Northeast Asia, had opened in Bedford.
Called KOKORO, it’s in Midland Road, and welcomed customers last Saturday (June 10).
So what should you expect?
As well as freshly made sushi, there’s also hot food including chicken katsu, sweet chili, and teriyaki chickens.
According to the chain’s website, KOKORO – which means heart and soul in Japanese – has an ethos of serving good quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices.