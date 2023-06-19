News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Who fancies sushi? New restaurant opens in Bedford's Midland Road

We’re spoiled for choice for places to eat
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

A new restaurant, taking inspiration from the flavours of Northeast Asia, had opened in Bedford.

Called KOKORO, it’s in Midland Road, and welcomed customers last Saturday (June 10).

So what should you expect?

KOKORO in Midland Road, BedfordKOKORO in Midland Road, Bedford
KOKORO in Midland Road, Bedford
Most Popular

As well as freshly made sushi, there’s also hot food including chicken katsu, sweet chili, and teriyaki chickens.

According to the chain’s website, KOKORO – which means heart and soul in Japanese – has an ethos of serving good quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices.

Visit KOKORO’S website for more details

Related topics:Bedford