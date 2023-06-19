We’re spoiled for choice for places to eat

A new restaurant, taking inspiration from the flavours of Northeast Asia, had opened in Bedford.

Called KOKORO, it’s in Midland Road, and welcomed customers last Saturday (June 10).

So what should you expect?

KOKORO in Midland Road, Bedford

As well as freshly made sushi, there’s also hot food including chicken katsu, sweet chili, and teriyaki chickens.