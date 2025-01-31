Wetherspoons to open new pub in Whiteley Shopping Centre - full list of 13 locations opening this year
- Wetherspoons set to open 13 new pubs this year
- The pub chain will continue its partnership with Haven Holiday Parks
- Founder Tim Martin is considering opening pubs abroad
Wetherspoons has confirmed that it will be opening 13 brand-new pubs across the country, taking its total of operating pubs in the UK to over 800, with one of these set to located in Whiteley Shopping Centre. It is expected to be taking over the unit formerly occupied by Jurassic Grill.
The popular pub chain, which is loved for serving up a wide selection of food and drink at affordable prices, has revealed that it has plans to open the new pubs before summer 2025.
Wetherspoons recently opened two brand-new pubs, with one located in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and the other within London’s Waterloo Station.
Find the full list of Wetherspoons pub opening this year below:
- Manchester Airport - Terminal Two
- Fulham - Fulham Broadway Station
- Bath - George Street
- Beaconsfield - Station Road
- Wetherby - High Street
- Tooley Street - London Bridge
- Fareham - Whiteley shopping centre
- Cleethorpes Beach - Lincolnshire
- Devon Cliffs - Devon
- Kent Coast - Kent
- Haggerston Castle - Northumberland
- Marlow, Buckinghamshire (already open)
- London Waterloo station (already open)
Following the opening of its first-ever pub at a Haven Holiday park in January 2024, Wetherspoons will be continuing to open more. Once they have all been opened, the total of Wetherspoons pubs located within a Haven Holiday Park will be seven. Wetherspoons has plans to open all of its Haven Holiday Park pubs by spring 2025, in areas such as Lincolnshire, Devon, Kent and Northumberland.
Other locations where a new Wetherspoons pub will be opened this year includes Manchester Airport, Wetherby, Cleethorpes Beach, Bath and more.
According to The Sun, Wetherspoons is considering opening pubs abroad.
In an interview with The Sun, founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoons, Tim Martin said: “We are looking at it. We think there are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK. Now it’s a question of going abroad and it’s a possibility.”
For more information on Wetherspoons and its pubs, visit its website.
