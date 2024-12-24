Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have a Christmas Day pint in your local Wetherspoons 🍻

664 Wetherspoons pubs will be open on Christmas Day

The pubs will be open from 11am to 3pm

Only drinks will be available from the pubs

Christmas Day is tomorrow, and we are so excited for the big day.

Spending time with our loved ones, giving and receiving gifts, feasting on the Christmas dinner and sipping on a tipple or two are some of the highlights of Christmas Day.

However, if you fancy a visit to the pub for a drink or two, then you will be pleased to know that over 600 Wetherspoons pubs will be open on Christmas Day,

664 Wetherspoons pubs in total across the UK will be open on Wednesday December 25, 2024 from 11am to 3pm.

The pubs will only be serving drinks, however those located in airports will continue to serve food as normal.

Wetherspoons: 664 pubs confirmed to be open on Christmas Day | AFP via Getty Images

Here is the full list of every Wetherspoons pub in the UK open on Christmas Day:

The Wouldhave, South Shields The William Jameson, Sunderland The Five Quarter, Peterlee The Ward Jackson, Hartlepool The Wicket Gate, Chester Le Street The Wild Boar, Houghton Le Spring The Hat and Feathers, Seaham The Highland Laddie, Norton The Half Moon Inn, Billingham The Tanners Hall, Darlington The Thomas Sheraton, Stockton The Plimsoll Line, Redcar The Ralph Fitz Randal, Richmond The Stanley Jefferson, Bishop Auckland The Grand Electric Hall, Spennymoor The Angel Hotel, Whitby The Horse Shoe Inn, Crook The Swatters Carr, Middlesbrough The Ironstone Miner, Guisborough The Fire Station, Whitley Bay The Quayside, Newcastle Upon Tyne The Central Bar, Carrickfergus The Job Bulman, Gosforth The Spirit Merchant, Newtownards The Tilley Stone, Gateshead The High Main, Byker The Ritz, Wallsend The Company Row, Consett The Rohan Kanhai, Ashington The Forum, Hexham The Sir William de Wessyngton, Washington The Wallaw, Blyth The Red Lion, Bedlington The Electrical Wizard, Morpeth The Harry Clasper, Whickham John The Clerk of Cramlington, Cramlington The Lord Rosebery, Scarborough The Yarborough Hotel, Grimsby The Sweyn Forkbeard, Gainsborough The Blue Bell Inn, Scunthorpe The Prior John, Bridlington The Three John Scotts, Kingston Upon Hull The Benjamin Fawcett, Driffield The Joseph Morton, Louth The White Horse, Brigg The Cross Keys, Beverley The Coliseum Picture Theatre, Cleethorpes The Winter Gardens, Harrogate The Devonshire Inn, Skipton The Myrtle Grove, Bingley The Livery Rooms, Keighley The Three Tuns, Thirsk The Unicorn Hotel, Ripon The Lister Arms, Ilkley The Clothier’s Arms, Yeadon The Crown Inn, Knaresborough The Buck Inn, Northallerton The Glass Blower, Castleford The City and County, Goole The Horseshoe, Wombwell The Punch Bowl, York The Joseph Bramah, Barnsley The Broken Bridge, Pontefract The Giant Bellflower, Selby The Blue Bell, Hemsworth The Barum Top Inn, Halifax The Six Chimneys, Wakefield The Richard Oastler, Brighouse The Cherry Tree, Huddersfield The Obediah Brooke, Cleckheaton The Union Rooms, Batley The Bowling Green, Otley The Picture House, Morley The Crossed Shuttle, Pudsey The Commercial Inn, Sowerby Bridge The Three Hulats, Chapel Allerton The Golden Beam, Headingley The Old Unicorn, Bramley The Briggate , Garforth Charles Henry Roe, Crossgates Stick or Twist, Leeds The Woodseats Palace, Sheffield The Church House, Wath Upon Dearne The Bluecoat, Rotherham The Rawson Spring, Hillsborough The Sheaf Island, Sheffield The Old Market Hall, Mexborough The Francis Newton, Sheffield The Queens Hotel, Maltby The Wagon & Horses, Chapeltown The Scarsdale Hundred, Sheffield The Babington Arms, Derby The Picture House, Sutton in Ashfield The Portland Hotel, Chesterfield The Liquorice Gardens, Worksop The Red Lion, Doncaster The Dominie Cross, Retford The Stag & Pheasant, Mansfield The Pillar of Rock, Bolsover The Raven, Liverpool The Thomas Frost, Liverpool The Navigator, Liverpool The Childwall Fiveways Hotel, Liverpool The North Western, Liverpool The Captain Alexander, Liverpool Woodrow Wilson, Carlisle The Furness Railway, Barrow The Henry Bessemer, Workington The Miles Thompson, Kendal The Bransty Arch, Whitehaven The Dog Beck, Penrith The Chief Justice of the Common Pleas , Keswick The Trawl Boat Inn, Lytham St. Annes The Sir Richard Owen, Lancaster The Thomas Drummond, Fleetwood The Eric Bartholomew, Morecambe The Layton Rakes, Blackpool The Jolly Tars, Cleveleys The Railway Hotel, Lytham St. Annes The Poulton Elk, Poulton Le Fylde The Square Bottle, Chester The Penny Black, Northwich Hoylake Lights, Hoylake The Brass Balance, Birkenhead The Dee Hotel, West Kirby The Wheatsheaf, Ellesmere Port The Clairville, Wallasey The Queens Arms, Winsford The Prense Well, Heswall The Bull and Stirrup Hotel, Chester The Bottle of Sack, Sutton Coldfield The Elizabeth of York, Moseley The Bellwether, Wednesbury The Bole Bridge, Tamworth The Black Horse, Northfield The Mare Pool, Mere Green St. Matthew’s Hall, Walsall The Bloxwich Showman, Bloxwich The Avion, Aldridge The Pump House, Shirley The Navigation Inn, Kings Norton The Reginald Mitchell, Hanley The Counting House, Congleton The Wheatsheaf, Stoke on Trent The Wye Bridge House, Buxton The Bradley Green, Biddulph The Arnold Machin, Newcastle Under Lyme The Poste of Stone, Stone The Wheatsheaf, Cheadle The Green Dragon, Leek The George Inn, Sandbach The Picture House, Stafford The Lord Burton, Burton On Trent The Acorn Inn, Lichfield The Felix Holt, Nuneaton The Plaza, Rugeley The Linford Arms, Cannock The Monkey Walk, Coalville The Sir Nigel Gresley, Swadlincote The Bear & Ragged Staff, Bedworth The Old Swan, Uttoxeter The Shoulder of Mutton, Ashby De La Zouch The Hedgeford Lodge, Hednesford The Flying Standard, Coventry Golden Cross Hotel, Bromsgrove The Exchange, Banbury The Benjamin Satchwell, Leamington Spa The Old Swanne Inne, Evesham The Golden Bee, Stratford upon Avon The City Arms, Coventry The Thomas Lloyd, Warwick The Spon Gate, Coventry The Royal Enfield, Redditch The Tollemache Inn, Grantham The Red Lion, Skegness The Moon Under Water, Boston Ritz, Lincoln The Ivy Wall, Spalding The Packhorse Inn, Sleaford The Kettleby Cross, Melton Mowbray The Stamford Post, Stamford The Captain Noel Newton, Oakham The Raymond Mays, Bourne Wetherspoons, Milton Keynes The Pilgrim’s Progress, Bedford The Drabbet Smock, Haverhill Sandford House, Huntingdon The Weeping Ash, St. Neots The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard The Manor House, Royston The Swan & Angel, St Ives The Crown Hotel, Biggleswade Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party, Bletchley The Three Magnets, Letchworth The Crown, Berkhamsted The Standing Order, Stevenage The Six Templars, Hertford The William Aylmer, Harlow The Gary Cooper, Dunstable The White Hart, Aylesbury The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin The Ernehale, Arnold The Joseph Else, Nottingham The Woodthorpe Top, Mapperley The Free Man, Carlton The Samuel Hall, Sherwood The Butter Cross, Bingham Trent Bridge Inn, West Bridgford The Bell Hotel, Norwich The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth The Whiffler, Norwich The Golden Lion, Newmarket The Willow Tree, Stowmarket The Joseph Conrad, Lowestoft The Kings Head Hotel, Beccles The Corn Exchange, Bury St Edmunds The Red Lion, Thetford The William Adams, Gorleston The Penny Black, Bicester The Temeraire, Saffron Walden The William Morris, Cowley The Narrows, Abingdon The Port Jackson, Bishop's Stortford The Company of Weavers, Witney The Wheatsheaf Inn, Wisbech Globe Hotel, Kings Lynn The Draper’s Arms, Peterborough The George Hotel, Whittlesey The Romany Rye, East Dereham The Hippodrome, March The Limes, Fakenham The Whalebone, Downham Market The Last Post, Beeston The Pilgrim Oak, Hucknall The Observatory, Ilkeston The Red Lion, Ripley The Amber Rooms, Loughborough Waggon and Horses, Alfreton The Admiral Sir John Borlase Warren, Stapleford The William Peverel, Bulwell The Lady Chatterley, Eastwood The Red Well, Wellingborough The William Wygston, Wigston The Earl of Dalkeith, Kettering The High Cross, Leicester The Sugar Loaf, Market Harborough The Lord Keeper of the Great Seal, Oadby The Rupert Brooke, Rugby The Corn Exchange, Leicester The Saracens Head Inn, Daventry The Samuel Lloyd, Corby The Saxon Crown, Corby The Cordwainer, Northampton The Railway Inn, Rushden The White House, Leicester The Standing Order, Edinburgh Hunters Hall, Galashiels The David Macbeth Moir, Musselburgh The Bourtree, Hawick The White Lady, Corstorphine The Booking Office, Edinburgh The Wheatsheaf Inn, Kilmarnock The West Kirk, Ayr The Salt Cot, Saltcoates The Corryvreckan, Oban The Prestwick Pioneer, Prestwick The Great Glen, Fort William The Henry Bell, Helensburgh The Captain James Lang, Dumbarton The Last Post, Paisley The Wishaw Malt, Wishaw Robert the Bruce, Dumfries The Brandon Works, Motherwell The Carron Works, Falkirk The Crossed Peels, Stirling The John Fairweather, Cambuslang An Ruadh-Ghleann, Rutherglen The Bobbing John, Alloa The Archibald Simpson, Aberdeen The Muckle Cross, Elgin The Kings Highway, Inverness The Justice Mill, Aberdeen The Cross Keys, Peterhead The Gordon Highlander, Inverurie The Counting House, Dundee The Golden Acorn, Glenrothes The Corn Exchange, Arbroath The Robert Nairn, Kirkcaldy The Capital Asset, Perth The Guildhall & Linen Exchange, Dunfermline The Fair O’Blair, Blairgowrie Jolly’s Hotel, Broughty Ferry The Counting House, Glasgow The James Watt, Greenock The Esquire House, Anniesland The Kirky Puffer, Kirkintilloch The Carrick Stone, Cumbernauld The Paddle Steamer, Largs The Red Lion, Airside Gatwick North Airport The Crown Rivers, T5A Heathrow Airport The Flying Horse, Airside Gatwick South Airport Wetherspoons, Birmingham Airport Star Light, Heathrow Airport The Masque Haunt, London The Pommelers Rest, Tower Bridge The White Swan, Islington The Playhouse, Colchester The Cricketers, Ipswich Moon and Starfish, Clacton The Picture Palace, Braintree The Battesford Court, Witham The Ivory Peg, Chelmsford Grover & Allen, Sudbury Rose & Crown, Maldon The Bottle Kiln, Harwich The Wrong ’Un, Bexleyheath The Robert Pocock, Gravesend The Gate Clock, Greenwich The New Cross Turnpike , Welling The Golden Lion, Rochester The Great Harry, Woolwich The Tailor’s Chalk, Sidcup The Thomas Waghorn, Chatham The Railway , Rainham The Moon and Stars, Romford J.J. Moon’s, Hornchurch The Elms, Leigh on Sea The Last Post, Southend The Colley Rowe Inn, Romford The Blue Boar, Billericay The Roebuck, Rayleigh The Dairyman, Brentwood Parsons’ Barn, Shoeburyness The Rochester Castle, Stoke Newington The New Fairlop Oak, Barkingside The Great Spoon of Ilford, Ilford Goldengrove, Stratford Baxter’s Court, Hackney The Kings Ford, Chingford The Walnut Tree, Leytonstone The Eva Hart, Chadwell Heath The Half Moon, Mile End The Beehive, Brixton The Fox on the Hill, Denmark Hill The Watch House, Lewisham The Surrey Docks, Rotherhithe The Holland Tringham, Streatham The Kentish Drovers, Peckham The Brockley Barge, Brockley The Rockingham Arms, Elephant and Castle The George, Croydon The Moon & Stars, Penge The Moon Under Water, Norbury The Sovereign of the Seas, Petts Wood The Assembly Rooms, Epsom The Sun, Redhill The Edmund Tylney, Leatherhead The Sir Julian Huxley, Selsdon The Greyhound, Bromley The Perkin Warbeck, Taunton The Imperial, Exeter The Powder Monkey, Exmouth The William Dampier, Yeovil George’s Meeting House, Exeter The Cerdic, Chard The White Ball Inn, Tiverton The Sawyer’s Arms, Exeter The Star Inn, Honiton The Iron Duke, Wellington The Figure of Eight, Birmingham The Bishop Vesey, Sutton Coldfield The Spread Eagle, Acocks Green The Charlie Hall, Erdington The Hornet, Birmingham The White Swan, Solihull The Arthur Robertson, Perry Bar The William Tyler, Yardley The Regal, Gloucester The William Shenstone, Halesowen The Moon Under Water, Cradley Heath The Lord John, Stroud The Moon Under Water, Cheltenham The Waterfront Inn, Brierley Hill The Britannia, Rowley Regis The Crown, Worcester The Royal Hop Pole, Tewkesbury The Foley Arms Hotel, Great Malvern The Bank House, Cheltenham The Chequers Inn, Stourbridge The Lord High Constable of England, Gloucester The Moon Under Water, Wolverhampton The Full Moon, Dudley The Royal Tiger, Wednesfield The Clifton, Sedgley The Sir Henry Newbolt, Bilston The Kings Fee, Hereford The Thomas Botfield, Telford The Duke’s Head, Leominster George Hotel, Bewdley The William Withering, Wellington The Court of Requests, Oldbury The Cross Inn, Kingswinford The Vigilance, Brixham The Panniers, Barnstaple The Richard Hopkins, Newton Abbott The Duke of Wellington, Minehead The Admiral Collingwood, Ilfracombe The Talk of the Town, Paignton The Green Ginger, Torquay The Rose Salterne, Bideford The White Hart Hotel, Okehampton The Jolie Brise, Teignmouth The Packet Station, Falmouth The Tremenheere, Penzance The Towan Blystra, Newquay Try Dowr, Truro The Rann Wartha, St.Austell The John Francis Basset, Camborne The Green Parrot , Perranporth The King Doniert , Liskeard The Coinage Hall, Helston The Lantokay, Street The Carnival Inn, Bridgwater The Reeds Arms, Burnham on Sea The Glassmaker, Nailsea Cabot Court Hotel, Weston Super Mare The Quarter Jack, Wells Palladium Electric, Midsomer Norton The Posset Cup, Portishead The Britannia Inn, Plymouth The Mannamead, Plymouth The Stannary Court, Plympton The Queen’s Head Hotel, Tavistock The Moon in the Square, Bournemouth The Swan , Weymouth The Greyhound, Bridport The Lord Wimborne, Poole The Royal Oak, Dorchester The King’s Head Inn, Salisbury The Quay, Poole The Parkstone and Heatherlands, Winton The William Henry, Weymouth The Man in the Wall , Wimborne The Blackwater Stream, Broadstone Robert Fitzharding, Bedminster The Van Dyck Forum, Bristol The Kingswood Colliers, Bristol The Staple Hill Oak, Bristol Thorn’s Farm, Yate The John Wallace Linton, Newport The Godfrey Morgan, Newport The Kings Head , Monmouth The Picture House, Ebbw Vale The Sirhowy, Blackwood The Mail Rooms, Ross On Wye The Coliseum, Abergavenny The Olympia, Tredegar The John Fielding, Cwmbran The Bell Hanger, Chepstow The Pontlottyn, Abertillery The George Hotel, Brecon The Ivor Davies, Cardiff The Ernest Willows, Cardiff Y Dic Penderyn, Merthyr Tydfil The Tumble Inn, Pontypridd Yr Ieuan Ap Iago, Aberdare The Sir Samuel Romilly, Barry The Aneurin Bevan, Cardiff The Mount Stuart, Cardiff The Potters Wheel, Swansea The York Palace, Llanelli The Lord Caradoc, Port Talbot The David Protheroe, Neath The Wyndham Arms Hotel, Bridgend Yr Hen Dderwen, Carmarthen The William Owen, Haverfordwest The Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly The Red Lion Inn, Swansea The Mardy Inn, Gorseinon The Sawyer’s Arms, Maesteg J.J. Moon’s, Wembley J.J. Moon’s, Kingsbury The Moon Under Water, Colindale The Beaten Docket, Cricklewood The Moon and Sixpence, Hatch End The Moon on the Hill, Harrow The Village Inn, Pinner The Red Lion & Pineapple, Acton The Botwell Inn, Hayes The Sir Michael Balcon, Ealing J.J. Moon’s, Ruislip Manor The Moon Under Water, Watford The Good Yarn, Uxbridge The George, Staines The Moon and Spoon, Slough The Falcon, High Wycombe The Pennsylvanian, Rickmansworth The Catherine Wheel, Henley on Thames The King and Castle, Windsor The Bear, Maidenhead The Greenwood Hotel, Northolt The Grand Assembly, Marlow The Moon Under Water, Hounslow J.J. Moon’s, Tooting The Whispering Moon, Wallington The Moon on the Hill, Sutton The Nonsuch Inn, North Cheam The Wibbas Down Inn, Wimbledon The Moon on the Square, Feltham The Coronation Hall, Surbiton The Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith The William Webb Ellis, Twickenham The Watchman, New Malden The Rocket , Putney The London and South Western, Clapham Junction The Savoy, Swindon The John Russell Fox, Andover The King of Wessex, Bath The Silk Mercer, Devizes The Dockle Farmhouse, Swindon The Bridge House, Chippenham The Hatchet Inn, Newbury The Albany Palace, Trowbridge The Bell, Amesbury The Bear, Melksham The Bath Arms, Warminster The Railway Bell, New Barnet The Moon Under Water, Enfield The New Crown, Southgate Spouter’s Corner, Wood Green The Admiral Byng, Potters Bar The Moon and Cross, Waltham Cross Waterend Barn, St Albans The Mossy Well, Muswell Hill The Star , Hoddesdon The Old Manor, Bracknell The Back of Beyond, Reading The Prince Arthur, Fleet The Jack Phillips, Godalming The Claude du Vall, Camberley The Maidenhead Inn, Basingstoke The Ivy House, Alton The Tilly Shilling, Farnborough The Queen Hotel, Aldershot The Muggleton Inn, Maidstone The Jubilee Oak, Crawley Opera House, Tunbridge Wells The Sennockian, Sevenoaks The Humphrey Bean, Tonbridge The Oxted Inn, West Oxted The Lynd Cross, Horsham The Society Rooms, Maidstone The Ounce & Ivy Bush, East Grinstead The Jack Fairman, Horley The Crowborough Cross, Crowborough Cornfield Garage, Eastbourne The Bright Helm, Brighton The John Logie Baird, Hastings The West Quay, Brighton The London & County, Eastbourne The Post & Telegraph, Brighton The George Hotel, Hailsham The Six Gold Martlets, Burgess Hill The Picture Playhouse, Bexhill on Sea The Old Gaolhouse, Winchester The Bright Water Inn, Shirley The Wagon Works, Eastleigh The Crown Inn, Fareham The Red Lion, Petersfield The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville The Six Bells, Lymington The Red Lion, Southampton The Samuel Peto, Folkestone The Eight Bells, Dover The Leading Light, Faversham The County Hotel, Ashford The Mechanical Elephant, Margate The Saxon Shore, Herne Bay The Peter Cushing, Whitstable The Sir Norman Wisdom, Deal The Belle and Lion, Sheerness The Golden Hope, Sittingbourne The Thomas Ingoldsby, Canterbury The West Gate Inn, Canterbury Royal Victoria Pavilion, Ramsgate The Hatter’s Inn, Bognor Regis The Dolphin & Anchor, Chichester The Parchment Makers, Havant The George Inn, Littlehampton The First Post, Cosham S. Fowler & Co., Ryde, I.O.W. The Star, Gosport The John Jacques, Portsmouth The Sir John Baker, Portsmouth The Sir Alec Rose, Port Solent The Man in the Moon, Newport IOW The Three Fishes, Worthing The Lord Palmerston, Southsea The Elihu Yale, Wrexham The Picture House, Colwyn Bay The Palladium, Llandudno The Black Bull Inn, Bangor Tafarn Y Porth, Caernarfon The Sussex, Rhyl The Gold Cape, Mold The Castle Hotel, Ruthin The Central Hotel, Shotton Pen Cob, Pwllheli The Ash Tree, Ashton-Under Lyne The Harbord Harbord, Middleton The Up Steps Inn, Oldham The Calverts Court, Stockport The Society Rooms, Macclesfield The Society Rooms, Stalybridge The Wilfred Wood, Hazel Grove The Smithy Fold, Glossop The Shay Wake, Shaw The Kingfisher, Poynton The Shrewsbury Hotel, Shrewsbury Yr Hen Orsaf, Aberystwyth The Jewel of the Severn, Bridgnorth The Wilfred Owen, Oswestry The Hippodrome, Market Drayton The Black Boy, Newtown The Spinning Mule, Bolton The Sir Henry Segrave , Southport The Eccles Cross, Eccles The Sir Henry Tate, Chorley The Robert Shaw, Westhoughton The Queen’s Picture House, Waterloo The Leyland Lion, Leyland The Bull’s Head Hotel, Walkden The Frank Hornby, Maghull The Lifeboat, Formby The Regal Moon, Rochdale The Postal Order, Blackburn The Edwin Waugh, Heywood The Wallace Hartley, Colne The Boot Inn, Burnley The Art Picture House, Bury The Commercial Hotel, Accrington The Old Chapel, Darwen The Twelve Tellers, Preston The Moon Under Water, Wigan The Friar Penketh, Warrington The Sir Thomas Gerard, Ashton The Premier, Widnes The Glass House, St Helens The Brocket Arms , Wigan The Ferry Boat, Runcorn The Thomas Burke, Leigh The Watch Maker, Prescot The Court Leet, Ormskirk The Barker’s Brewery, Huyton The Nine Arches, Newton-le-Willows The J. P. Joule, Sale The Sedge Lynn, Chorlton The Tim Bobbin, Urmston The Bishop Blaize, Stretford The Unicorn, Altrincham The Great Central, Manchester The Ford Madox Brown, Manchester The Gateway, East Didsbury The Waterhouse, Manchester

For more information on Wetherspoons pubs, please visit its website.