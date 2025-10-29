Village pub near Bedford named one of 100 best pubs in the Good Food Guide

The Good Food Guide has announced its top 100 pubs in Britain – and one of ours makes the cut.

In at number 79 is The Plough, in Bolnhurst – and, it’s the only pub from the county to make the list.

Of course it’s known for its beautiful whitewashed building which can be traced back to Tudor times – but the Kimbolton Road pub backs it up with consistent rave reviews on Google and Tripadvisor.

One reviewer said on Tripadvisor: “We had a meal at The Plough to celebrate a very special occasion and it was the perfect setting. The service was excellent, we were treated like royalty by all the staff and nothing was too much trouble. The restaurant was very busy, but despite this, we were served quickly and efficiently and the staff were lovely.

The Plough in Bolnhurstplaceholder image
The Plough in Bolnhurst

“The menu was exciting and the food was exceptional. It was worthy of Michelin star status. What a treasure in the middle of rural Bedfordshire.”

While another of Google said: “Wow wow wow … thank you for yet another wonderful evening at The Plough. From the moment you walk in your made to feel as though your friends of everyone here.

“Our table, in the Oak Room was laid up to perfection. The service, ambience along with delicious and beautifully prepared food was exceptional.”

Despite the doom and gloom picture of Britain’s pubs, with closures currently averaging one per day, The Good Food Guide – Britain’s authority on eating out since 1951 – celebrates the nation’s thriving appetite for genuine pubs with proper food and proper beer.

And the list was published in partnership with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord and supported by Tracklements and Koffmann’s Potatoes.

Chloë Hamilton, Good Food Guide editor, said: ‘We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation. It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds.”

