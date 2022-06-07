Vegan fair returns to Bedford this month

The vegan fair makes a welcome return to Bedford on Saturday, June 18.

Green Earth Events is hosting the event at Harpur Square in its second collaboration with Bedford Borough Council.

Throughout the day, there’ll be:

The vegan fair returns to the town

Music with DJs and live acts

Food and drink including Caribbean, pizzas, burgers, organic herbal smoothies, organic west African waffles and even an alcohol bar.

Products including essential oil, nail varnish, nut butters, vintage fashion, candles, vegan cheeses and organic skin care

Massages and reiki practitioners sharing some relaxing therapies

Green Earth Events will also be hosting the Vegan Lounge next to the BBC Music Introducing stage at the River Festival on July 23 and 24.