Sir David Attenborough the most sought after guest speaker (photo: Getty Images)

Sir David Attenborough has been voted as the UK’s most sought after Christmas dinner guest, according to new research from Chef & Brewer Collection.

The much-loved British broadcaster was top choice with more than one in five Brits (21.3 per cent) selecting him as their number one person in the world to enjoy festive dinner with.

Ex-US president Barack Obama was the nation’s second choice (10.4 per cent) with ITV duo Ant & Dec (9.7 per cent) coming in third.

Motoring enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson (6.3 per cent) and musical sensation Adele (6.1 per cent) rounded out the top five.

When it comes to where the nation most enjoys eating and drinking at Christmas time a traditional country pub tops the list with almost four in five (78.2 per cent) favouring it over a bar or pub in a bustling city (4.9 per cent).

According to the data, the most important elements for creating a cosy seasonal atmosphere are Christmas decorations, quality food and drink, roaring open fire, festive films and music as well as warm comfy seating.

Festive film lovers can recreate their own iconic romantic moment with a visit to the Chef & Brewer Collection’s White Horse pub in Shere.

The 15th century former farmhouse is featured in one of Hollywood’s most romantic family films The Holiday, starring Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.

Chef & Brewer Collection business unit director Mark Millet said: “Quintessentially British pubs have always been a firm favourite, particularly in those colder winter months when customers want to warm up in front of the roaring fire.

"Our pubs have plenty of charm and character and provide the ideal surroundings to help guests get cosy with their loved ones and enjoy the festive season together.

"Whether you’re after a quiet evening drink or a premium dining experience, we’ve got something for everyone this Christmas.”