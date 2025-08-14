Hot weather: The UK’s top 10 favourite ice cream flavours ranked - including honeycomb and pistachio

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:17 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the ice cream flavours most popular with Brits 🍦

As the hot weather continues in the UK, many of us may be looking for ways to cool down.

A delicious way to cool down in the sunshine is to indulge in an ice cream, a classic British summer tradition.

A new survey of 2,001 UK adults by Away Resorts revealed the UK’s top favourite ice cream flavours, which includes traditional favourites and newer choices.

Join us at NationalWorld Today - our morning headline newsletter sent to your email.

Here is the full list of the top 10 favourite ice cream flavours in the UK:

Vanilla has continued to dominate ice cream flavours for a long time. 20% of Brits surveys picked it as their favourite.

1. Vanilla

Vanilla has continued to dominate ice cream flavours for a long time. 20% of Brits surveys picked it as their favourite. | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Chocolate is second place on the list, with 13.34% of Brits voting it as their favourite.

2. Chocolate

Chocolate is second place on the list, with 13.34% of Brits voting it as their favourite. | Bart - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
For those who love the fresh taste of mint, the flavour mint choc chip made it to third place on the list. 12.39% of Brits voting it as their favourite.

3. Mint chocolate chip

For those who love the fresh taste of mint, the flavour mint choc chip made it to third place on the list. 12.39% of Brits voting it as their favourite. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Strawberry is another classic flavour, and is usually the flavour of choice for fruit fans. Strawberry is fourth on the list.

4. Strawberry

Strawberry is another classic flavour, and is usually the flavour of choice for fruit fans. Strawberry is fourth on the list. | nata_vkusidey - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostWeatherFood
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice