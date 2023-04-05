Two takeaways in Bedford need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency
Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only two – Royal Sweets and Bala Sweet Centre – needing ‘major improvement’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Millennium Kebab and Flames Grill have turned things around, both receiving a 5-rating after a previous poor score at the start of this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
Advertisement
Advertisement
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
Advertisement
Advertisement
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
A Different Brew, Clapham Road, Bedford – rated on February 20
Diya Royal at The Griffin, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
La Terrazza, Ram Yard, Bedford – rated on February 17
Costa Coffee, Saxon Centre, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 16
Subway, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on February 13
Cloverdale Retreat (Cafe) at Priory Country Park, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on February 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
W&H Peacock Auction Centre, Wallis Way, Bedford – rated on February 9
Burger King, Interchange Retail Park – rated on February 7
Sunbeam Cafe & Xpress Catering, Sunbeam Road, Kempston – rated on February 7
Starbucks, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on February 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toby Carvery, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on February 6
Dougal's Kitchen @ The Flowerpot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 3
Danish Camp, Chapel Lane, Willington – rated on February 1
The Kiosk at Russell Park, The Embankment, Bedford – rated on January 28
Advertisement
Advertisement
McDonalds, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 27
Costa, St John’s Centre, Rope Walk, Bedford – rated on January 19
Kid’s World, Kingsway, Bedford – rated on January 19
Wagamama, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on January 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mamma Concetta, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on January 6
Prebend Day Centre, Prebend Street, Bedford – rated on January 6
Real Bedford FC, Meadow Lane, Bedford – rated on February 21
Brewhouse And Kitchen, High Street, Bedford – rated on February 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Cross Keys, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 27
Domino's Pizza, Saxon Centre, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 16
Portu Gallo's Ltd, Brooklands Avenue, Wixams – rated on February 16
King Cod, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
Luci & Lina's Fish Bar, High Street, Kempston – rated on February 14
Subway, Stagsden Road, Bromham – rated on February 14
Subway, Church Lane, Bedford – rated on February 10
Pizza Hut, London Road, Bedford – rated on February 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Papa John’s, High Street, Kempston – rated on February 6
King Kebab, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 1
Millennium Kebab, High Street, Bedford; rated on February 1
Domino's Pizza, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on January 30
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – rated on January 28
Greggs, Harpur Centre, Bedford – rated on January 27
Kim Hing Takeaway, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on January 20
Kerbside Coffee at Bedford railway station – rated on March 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Cottage, High Street, Elstow – rated on March 10
Siam Heaven Thai Restaurant, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on March 9
Woodlands Event Centre at Wyboston Lakes Business And Leisure Park – rated on March 9
Wyboston Lakes The Willows Training Centre at Wyboston Lakes Business And Leisure Park – rated on March 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Life at Wyboston Lakes Hotel Wyboston Lakes Business And Leisure Village – rated on March 8
McDonald's, Great North Road, Wyboston – rated on March 8
West 4 Cafe, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on March 8
Fireaway, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
La Famiglia Bedford, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 3
The Salvation Army, Commercial Road, Bedford – rated on March 1
Elior UK, Bedford Heights, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on February 27
Queen’s Head, Rushden Road, Milton Ernest – rated on February 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tana Thai, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – rated on February 22
Skirmish Central at Skirmish Paintball, Dungee Road, Odell – rated on February 21
After Hours, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 20
The Anchor, Cardington Road, Bedford – rated on March 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Rose, High Street, Bedford – rated on March 7
Mill Theatre at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre – rated on March 3
The Bedford Club, De Parys Avenue, Bedford – rated on March 3
The Swan With Two Nicks, High Street, Sharnbrook – rated on March 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Bell at 81 High Street, Odell, Bedford; rated on February 27
Colmworth Golf Club, New Road, Colmworth – rated on February 22
The Ship, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on February 22
Flames Grill, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
Golden Chicken Bar B Q, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on February 22
RATED 4
E&G kitchen at Kempston – rated on January 26
River Café, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge, Bedford – rated on January 7
Bedford Vue Cinema, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on January 7
Dessert Island, St Loyes Street, Bedford – rated on January 6
Rice Thai Restaurant, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on January 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Cake Shop, Library Walk, Bedford – rated on February 2
Club 2000 Bingo, Aspects Leisure Centre, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on February 6
Wok Inn, London Road, Bedford – rated on February 7
The Royal George, Silver Street, Stevington – rated on February 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jars Hospitality Ltd at Bedford & County Golf Club, Green Lane, Clapham – rated on February 14
Blossom Cafe, Bedford Road, Willington – rated on February 15
Tasty Tuck, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 17
Tasty Peri Peri at 139 Harrowden Road, Bedford; rated on February 3
Advertisement
Advertisement
Papillon Coffee House & Beloved Brownies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 133 Castle Road, Bedford was given a score of four on February 20
Man Do Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 155 Midland Road, Bedford was given the score after assessment on February 21
Nazar Turkish Restaurant, High Street, Bedford – rated on February 28
RATED 3
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sundaes Gelato, High Street, Bedford – rated on February 3
G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – rated on February 13
Hallows Cafe, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on February 16
Brickhill Coffee Post, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on February 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
Canton Chinese Take Away, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 15
Trackside, Bedford International Athletic Stadium, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on February 23
Village Peri-Peri, Gostwick Road, Bedford – rated on February 28
RATED 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charcoal Grill, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on January 13
Pizzeria Chirico, Mabel Road, Bedford – rated on February 17
The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – rated on February 20
RATED 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on February 2
Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 16