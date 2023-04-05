Two takeaways in Bedford need 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Does your favourite make the list?

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only two – Royal Sweets and Bala Sweet Centre – needing ‘major improvement’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

Meanwhile, Millennium Kebab and Flames Grill have turned things around, both receiving a 5-rating after a previous poor score at the start of this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

Advertisement

Advertisement

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

A Different Brew, Clapham Road, Bedford – rated on February 20

Diya Royal at The Griffin, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 17

Advertisement

Advertisement

La Terrazza, Ram Yard, Bedford – rated on February 17

Costa Coffee, Saxon Centre, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 16

Subway, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on February 13

Cloverdale Retreat (Cafe) at Priory Country Park, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on February 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

W&H Peacock Auction Centre, Wallis Way, Bedford – rated on February 9

Burger King, Interchange Retail Park – rated on February 7

Sunbeam Cafe & Xpress Catering, Sunbeam Road, Kempston – rated on February 7

Starbucks, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on February 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toby Carvery, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on February 6

Dougal's Kitchen @ The Flowerpot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 3

Danish Camp, Chapel Lane, Willington – rated on February 1

The Kiosk at Russell Park, The Embankment, Bedford – rated on January 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

McDonalds, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 27

Costa, St John’s Centre, Rope Walk, Bedford – rated on January 19

Kid’s World, Kingsway, Bedford – rated on January 19

Wagamama, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on January 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mamma Concetta, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on January 6

Prebend Day Centre, Prebend Street, Bedford – rated on January 6

Real Bedford FC, Meadow Lane, Bedford – rated on February 21

Brewhouse And Kitchen, High Street, Bedford – rated on February 13

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cross Keys, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 27

Domino's Pizza, Saxon Centre, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 16

Portu Gallo's Ltd, Brooklands Avenue, Wixams – rated on February 16

King Cod, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luci & Lina's Fish Bar, High Street, Kempston – rated on February 14

Subway, Stagsden Road, Bromham – rated on February 14

Subway, Church Lane, Bedford – rated on February 10

Pizza Hut, London Road, Bedford – rated on February 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

Papa John’s, High Street, Kempston – rated on February 6

King Kebab, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 1

Millennium Kebab, High Street, Bedford; rated on February 1

Domino's Pizza, Elms Park, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on January 30

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – rated on January 28

Greggs, Harpur Centre, Bedford – rated on January 27

Kim Hing Takeaway, Springfield Centre, Kempston – rated on January 20

Kerbside Coffee at Bedford railway station – rated on March 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cottage, High Street, Elstow – rated on March 10

Siam Heaven Thai Restaurant, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on March 9

Woodlands Event Centre at Wyboston Lakes Business And Leisure Park – rated on March 9

Wyboston Lakes The Willows Training Centre at Wyboston Lakes Business And Leisure Park – rated on March 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

Life at Wyboston Lakes Hotel Wyboston Lakes Business And Leisure Village – rated on March 8

McDonald's, Great North Road, Wyboston – rated on March 8

West 4 Cafe, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on March 8

Fireaway, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

La Famiglia Bedford, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 3

The Salvation Army, Commercial Road, Bedford – rated on March 1

Elior UK, Bedford Heights, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on February 27

Queen’s Head, Rushden Road, Milton Ernest – rated on February 23

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tana Thai, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – rated on February 22

Skirmish Central at Skirmish Paintball, Dungee Road, Odell – rated on February 21

After Hours, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 20

The Anchor, Cardington Road, Bedford – rated on March 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rose, High Street, Bedford – rated on March 7

Mill Theatre at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre – rated on March 3

The Bedford Club, De Parys Avenue, Bedford – rated on March 3

The Swan With Two Nicks, High Street, Sharnbrook – rated on March 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bell at 81 High Street, Odell, Bedford; rated on February 27

Colmworth Golf Club, New Road, Colmworth – rated on February 22

The Ship, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on February 22

Flames Grill, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden Chicken Bar B Q, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on February 22

RATED 4

E&G kitchen at Kempston – rated on January 26

River Café, High Street, Bedford – rated on January 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mill Yard Coffee Lounge, Bedford – rated on January 7

Bedford Vue Cinema, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on January 7

Dessert Island, St Loyes Street, Bedford – rated on January 6

Rice Thai Restaurant, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on January 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cake Shop, Library Walk, Bedford – rated on February 2

Club 2000 Bingo, Aspects Leisure Centre, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on February 6

Wok Inn, London Road, Bedford – rated on February 7

The Royal George, Silver Street, Stevington – rated on February 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jars Hospitality Ltd at Bedford & County Golf Club, Green Lane, Clapham – rated on February 14

Blossom Cafe, Bedford Road, Willington – rated on February 15

Tasty Tuck, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 17

Tasty Peri Peri at 139 Harrowden Road, Bedford; rated on February 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

Papillon Coffee House & Beloved Brownies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 133 Castle Road, Bedford was given a score of four on February 20

Man Do Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 155 Midland Road, Bedford was given the score after assessment on February 21

Nazar Turkish Restaurant, High Street, Bedford – rated on February 28

RATED 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sundaes Gelato, High Street, Bedford – rated on February 3

G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – rated on February 13

Hallows Cafe, Allhallows, Bedford – rated on February 16

Brickhill Coffee Post, Brickhill Drive, Bedford – rated on February 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canton Chinese Take Away, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 15

Trackside, Bedford International Athletic Stadium, Barkers Lane, Bedford – rated on February 23

Village Peri-Peri, Gostwick Road, Bedford – rated on February 28

RATED 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charcoal Grill, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on January 13

Pizzeria Chirico, Mabel Road, Bedford – rated on February 17

The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – rated on February 20

RATED 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on February 2