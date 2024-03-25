Top mixologist shares cocktail secrets with Elstow residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A creative cocktail guru captured the imagination of residents at a Bedford care home when he began mixing some amazing drinks.

Mixologist David Hurst visited Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, to share his tips for making the very best non-alcoholic cocktails.

The author of The Virgin Cocktail Garden couldn’t wait to impress with his botanical drinks botanical drinks based on fresh fruits, garden herbs and exotic spices.

David Hurst delights residents with his cocktails

David visited the home to celebrate National Cocktail Day and to also share his ideas on how to create the very best bar with all the accessories in your very own home.

Residents together Evelyn Tredget, 91, Anne Poole, 89, Gina Beckett, 81, and Jacqueline Fryer, 82, said the tastes conjured up summer memories and times when strawberries and cream and fruits like plums and pears were only available at that time of the year – and champagne reminds them of weddings and special cakes.

Fellow resident John Skevington, 87, said his memories were triggered by the sweet smells and tastes of the cocktails which for him went back to summer haymaking.

While resident Esme Page, 90, said lemons for summer taste and floral wines and stirred happy memories of enjoying Wimbledon champagne and fizzy wines.

Residents watch David at work

Elstow Manor wellbeing coach, Oliver Waddington, said: “We are very grateful to David for coming along and showing us all how creative cocktail making can be, and how many ingredients you can tap into.