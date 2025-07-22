The 10 best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Bedford according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 13:23 BST

These are the best spots for Chinese food 🍴

Chinese food is one of the most beloved global cuisines across the UK.

There are plenty of authentic Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Bedford to visit, with both traditional menus and innovative dishes.

Here we take a look at 10 of the top-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in the town, according to diner reviews on TripAdvisor.

Golden Cross on Bedford Road has a 4.1* rating from 235 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful food, and friendly service. Four of us had one of the set menus, and every dish was delicious. Ribs were the most tender I've ever had, loved the tea smoked chicken, and the main courses were all great.”

Golden Cross on Bedford Road has a 4.1* rating from 235 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful food, and friendly service. Four of us had one of the set menus, and every dish was delicious. Ribs were the most tender I've ever had, loved the tea smoked chicken, and the main courses were all great.” | Tripadvisor-TheUnique1

Mando Restaurant on Midland Road has a 3.7* rating from 198 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came to Mando for dinner and thoroughly enjoyed the meal. The staff were friendly and welcoming, especially Dee, our waitress and Analyn, one of the managers. I definitely would recommend it to friends and family.”

Mando Restaurant on Midland Road has a 3.7* rating from 198 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came to Mando for dinner and thoroughly enjoyed the meal. The staff were friendly and welcoming, especially Dee, our waitress and Analyn, one of the managers. I definitely would recommend it to friends and family.” | Tripadvisor-Steven

Lee’s Kitchen on St Mary’s Street has a 4* rating from 50 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous Chinese takeaway we go every time we are in Bedford. We live in the North East and come down to visit family and go at least once. The food is good and freshly prepared and the staff are lovely.”

Lee’s Kitchen on St Mary’s Street has a 4* rating from 50 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous Chinese takeaway we go every time we are in Bedford. We live in the North East and come down to visit family and go at least once. The food is good and freshly prepared and the staff are lovely.” | Google Maps

The Elephant in Kempston has a 3.8* rating from 342 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Restaurant looks different and beautiful with quality food and friendly staff. Highly recommended one of the most popular Chinese and Thai restaurant in Bedford.”

The Elephant in Kempston has a 3.8* rating from 342 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Restaurant looks different and beautiful with quality food and friendly staff. Highly recommended one of the most popular Chinese and Thai restaurant in Bedford.” | Tripadvisor-Salvatore S

